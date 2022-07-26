Morning Brief: Maternal Mental Health, LASD Antelope Valley Settlement, Lake Mead Water Levels

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Tuesday, July 26.

I’m not a mom yet, but I’m surrounded by many people who’ve had babies. I have a hard time imagining all of the hardships they’ve had to go through to carry and birth a brand new life. Then I think about bringing a child into this world during a life-altering global crisis.

In her most recent article, my colleague Elly Yu looked into how the pandemic affected the mental health of birthing parents , and interviewed two mothers about their experiences.

Erin Sricharoon had experienced postpartum depression before, but about six weeks after giving birth to her second child in the summer of 2020, she had a panic attack. Sricharoon tells Elly it was like “paralyzing anxiety”.

The experience was so debilitating she had to stop driving and pull over her car.

Kacie Blackman not only had the pandemic to worry about, she was also terrified of giving birth to a Black boy during a time of heightened racial unrest. She had her son just months after George Floyd Jr. was murdered by police. Tack on recent school shootings and the baby formula shortage, no wonder parents are stressed out.

Depression, anxiety and stress increased among birthing parents in the last couple years, and treatment can be hard to come by. “It is very hard for women to access a reproductive psychiatrist in the community,” says Dr. Misty Richards, medical director of perinatal psychiatry at UCLA. “It can be quite costly. And the wait times can be four to five months, and that's an average.”

I’ve never needed a reproductive psychiatrist in my life, but I’ve definitely had to wait long periods to see a therapist. Once again, I cannot even fathom what it’s like to have to carry the weight of the world, along with a child, just waiting to finally be seen.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Special thanks to our intern Armaní Washington for helping us out with this section!

