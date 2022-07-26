Federal Monitors In The Antelope Valley Say LASD Settlement Agreement Stymied By 'Inexplicable' Internal Delays

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The federal monitors don’t mince words.

In a searing report, the team tasked with overseeing the beleaguered federal settlement agreement between the Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over racial profiling allegations sounded the alarm on an unfolding “crisis.”

“[W]e continue to find progress being waylaid by unnecessary obstacles and inexplicable internal LASD delays,” the monitors wrote, citing a variety of concerns including a lack of leadership and executive involvement, a “lack of urgency,” and “insufficient resources.”

In 2015, the DOJ and the sheriff’s department entered into a court-ordered settlement agreement and agreed to reforms that included protections against racial profiling.

That agreement grew out of findings from a two-year DOJ investigation which found that deputies routinely racially profiled Black residents in the Antelope Valley.

Monitors requested that the department’s North Patrol Division chief or a commander representing him actively participate in future meetings with the monitoring team.

“Our time and experience here has shown that the lack of consistent involvement by executive leadership — both in meetings and on a daily basis moving the enormous amount of work of Department personnel — has proven to be debilitating,” they wrote.

Monitors outlined a startling picture of an agreement gone sideways.

“[W]e continue to find progress being waylaid by unnecessary obstacles and inexplicable internal LASD delays." — from federal Antelope Valley Monitoring Team report

Two years ago, they flagged a federal judge on the lack of progress towards the settlement goals. The latest report states that from the examples they cited then, “not a single area of concern has been resolved to date."

Monitors also wrote that in the seven years since the settlement agreement was signed, the sheriff’s department has not assessed any of the numerous data analysis and reports produced by the monitoring team regarding deputy stops and detention information.

They haven’t analyzed their use of force data.

And they haven’t upgraded their data system to track incidents where deputies “draw or point their firearms” to conform with a required audit.

According to the monitors, LASD also hasn’t submitted a plan to implement regular testing on training retention.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s department for comment on the report, and will update this article if they respond.

Barron Gardner speaks at a Cancel the Contract protest in Lancaster, which called for officials to remove sheriff’s deputies from local high schools. (Bethany Mollenkof / for ProPublica)

Racial discrimination continues to be a concern in the Antelope Valley.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies disproportionately contact, cite, and arrest Black students in the Antelope Valley, and those students are also disproportionately suspended and expelled at higher rates than other racial groups, according to a report by the County Inspector General’s office .

The analysis was spurred by a year-long investigation into allegations of racial discrimination in Antelope Valley high schools by LAist and ProPublica.

Our investigation found that Black teenagers accounted for 60% of deputy contacts in Lancaster high schools, although they made up only about 20% of the enrollment in those schools.

Antelope Valley residents have questioned the glacial progress of the settlement agreement for years.

“We’ve lost faith in this process, to be quite frank,” said Xavier Flores, president of the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens, at a virtual town hall meeting with the federal monitoring team last year.