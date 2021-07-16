Morning Brief: Mask Mandates, A Shooting In Hollywood, And Stand-Up Paddleboarding
Good morning, L.A. It’s July 16.
As coronavirus cases in L.A. continue to rise (again) and the delta variant spreads, county health officials have reinstated the mask mandate for indoors.
The announcement was made yesterday afternoon during a press conference, and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The order does not currently have an end date, and social distancing requirements could be back on the table as well if case numbers keep going up.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” said L.A. County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “We’re seeing the rates go up too high. We all need to do our part to try and prevent the need to do something else.”
-
L.A. County has seen more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day for the past week, and 452 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 made up the biggest increase in new COVID-19 cases in L.A. County, and Black and Latino residents have the lowest vaccination rates.
Officials warned of a possible summer surge at the beginning of July, as restrictions eased and public spaces and businesses welcomed visitors back — many of whom were unmasked. At that time, COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates had more than doubled after the state drastically pulled back on its safety requirements.
A recent report found that taxpayers have spent $12.3 billion to fight COVID-19 in California so far.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- LAPD officers shot and killed a man in Hollywood yesterday.
- In response to complaints that deputies have harassed relatives of people killed by law enforcement, L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman is asking that the Sheriff’s department be compelled to provide certain records.
- If L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti secures the position of U.S. Ambassador to India, who might take his place in the interim?
- As coronavirus cases climb, experts are encouraging everyone — especially young people and those who have previously contracted COVID — to get vaccinated.
- Catalytic converters — the canister under your car that helps cut tailpipe pollution — have been disappearing in Southern California in growing numbers.
- The state housing department responded to recent allegations that its website is a hurdle for Asian-speaking residents to overcome.
- José Norrington was paroled in February after serving 13 years for crimes committed when he was 22, and he’s determined to show the board it made the right decision.
- A talent agent once told Pete Gustin he'd never work in the entertainment business because he is blind, but Gustin persevered.
Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Stand-Up Paddleboarding
This week’s outdoor adventure takes us to the coast for stand-up paddleboarding. The calm waters of Marina del Rey make for a popular L.A. spot, with rentals and lessons available from Pro SUP Shop and the Paddle Method. In Orange County, Pirate Coast Paddle Company in Newport Beach offers a nighttime LED glow tour (not for beginners) in addition to lessons and rentals.
-
