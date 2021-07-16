Morning Brief: Mask Mandates, A Shooting In Hollywood, And Stand-Up Paddleboarding

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 16.

As coronavirus cases in L.A. continue to rise (again) and the delta variant spreads, county health officials have reinstated the mask mandate for indoors.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon during a press conference, and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The order does not currently have an end date, and social distancing requirements could be back on the table as well if case numbers keep going up.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” said L.A. County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “We’re seeing the rates go up too high. We all need to do our part to try and prevent the need to do something else.”

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

L.A. County has seen more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day for the past week, and 452 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 made up the biggest increase in new COVID-19 cases in L.A. County, and Black and Latino residents have the lowest vaccination rates.

Officials warned of a possible summer surge at the beginning of July, as restrictions eased and public spaces and businesses welcomed visitors back — many of whom were unmasked. At that time, COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates had more than doubled after the state drastically pulled back on its safety requirements.

A recent report found that taxpayers have spent $12.3 billion to fight COVID-19 in California so far.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

LAC+USC Medical Center is reckoning with its history of forced sterilizations, predominantly of Latinas who were admitted to give birth. ( The Eastsider )

With L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti possible leaving the city for India, he’s mired in a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment against a former close aide. ( LAist )

South L.A. leaders are demanding that the city be held accountable for a huge explosion of fireworks, which were detonated by the LAPD. ( LAist )

It’s unusually humid in L.A., and here’s why. ( LAist )

A new, Black-owned social media app aims to build community. ( L.A. Watts Times )

Researchers doubt the existence of a mass exodus from California, despite persistent rumors. ( LAist )

A raw sewage spill left a one-mile stretch of the Pacific unswimmable. ( LAist )

Drinking at Disneyland is a singular pleasure. Here’s everything you can get there, from boozy Dole Whips to Baby Yoda-inspired creations. ( LAist )

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Stand-Up Paddleboarding

People enjoy standup paddle at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 4, 2014. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

This week’s outdoor adventure takes us to the coast for stand-up paddleboarding. The calm waters of Marina del Rey make for a popular L.A. spot, with rentals and lessons available from Pro SUP Shop and the Paddle Method . In Orange County, Pirate Coast Paddle Company in Newport Beach offers a nighttime LED glow tour (not for beginners) in addition to lessons and rentals.

Or, you could: Roller skate through a disco garden. Fly a kite at a community fest. Support your local artisan at a SoCal makers fair. Watch a new doc about Anthony Bourdain. Bring your Doxie to a meetup. And more.