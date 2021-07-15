LAPD Officers Shoot And Kill Man Near Hollywood and Highland
The LAPD says officers shot and killed a man in Hollywood Thursday.
Today around 11:20 Hollywood area officers responded to the 6700 block of Hollywood Blvd. They were responding to several separate radio calls of a man armed with a gun. The comments of the radio call indicated it was a male white armed with a handgun walking on Hollywood Blvd.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 15, 2021
The department said that shortly before noon, officers responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a gun on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue.
Spokesperson William Cooper said that upon arrival, officers encountered an individual with a handgun.
He said that’s when police opened fire. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.
It’s not clear if the man’s gun was real. Cooper said officers recovered a replica gun at the scene, but the department will not confirm if that was what the man was holding.
There is a replica handgun at scene. No officers were injured. A female who was nearby was transported to a local hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 15, 2021
FID Detectives are interviewing witnesses and people who may be the victims of assaults by the suspect.
Cooper also said a woman was treated for unspecified injuries.
The LAPD will investigate what led to the shooting — that will include a review of body cam footage and interviews with witnesses.
State law requires law enforcement to release video of officer shootings within 45 days in most cases.