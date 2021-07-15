Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

LAPD Officers Shoot And Kill Man Near Hollywood and Highland

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jul 15, 2021 4:06 PM
Looking east on Hollywood Blvd. near Highland Ave., not far from the scene of Thursday's shooting.
Looking east on Hollywood Blvd. near Highland Ave., not far from the scene of Thursday's shooting.
(Benjamin Massello
/
Unsplash)
The LAPD says officers shot and killed a man in Hollywood Thursday.

The department said that shortly before noon, officers responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a gun on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue.

Spokesperson William Cooper said that upon arrival, officers encountered an individual with a handgun.

He said that’s when police opened fire. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

It’s not clear if the man’s gun was real. Cooper said officers recovered a replica gun at the scene, but the department will not confirm if that was what the man was holding.

Cooper also said a woman was treated for unspecified injuries.

The LAPD will investigate what led to the shooting — that will include a review of body cam footage and interviews with witnesses.

State law requires law enforcement to release video of officer shootings within 45 days in most cases.

