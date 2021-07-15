LAPD Officers Shoot And Kill Man Near Hollywood and Highland

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The LAPD says officers shot and killed a man in Hollywood Thursday.

The department said that shortly before noon, officers responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a gun on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue.

Spokesperson William Cooper said that upon arrival, officers encountered an individual with a handgun.

He said that’s when police opened fire. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

It’s not clear if the man’s gun was real. Cooper said officers recovered a replica gun at the scene, but the department will not confirm if that was what the man was holding.

There is a replica handgun at scene. No officers were injured. A female who was nearby was transported to a local hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.



Cooper also said a woman was treated for unspecified injuries.

The LAPD will investigate what led to the shooting — that will include a review of body cam footage and interviews with witnesses.

State law requires law enforcement to release video of officer shootings within 45 days in most cases.