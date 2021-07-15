The Best Things To Do This Weekend in Southern California: July 16 - 18

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Roller skate through a disco garden. Fly a kite at a community fest. Support your local artisan at a SoCal makers fair. Attend a night of beer and the Bard. Bring your Doxie to a meetup. Watch a doc about Anthony Bourdain.



Friday, July 16 - Monday, Sept. 6

The DiscOasis

South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula

Roll and spin through a 90- to 120-minute journey of art, light, disco, live performance and roller skating in the middle of the garden. Grammy Award-winning composer, producer and musician Nile Rodgers curates the soundscape. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

COST: $39 - $59; MORE INFO

Opens Thursday, July 16

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Various Theaters

Morgan Neville’s documentary examines the life of chef, writer, TV host and adventurer Anthony Bourdain who committed suicide in 2018. Neville, who directed the docs 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor, takes an unflinching look at Bourdain's life and how he impacted the world around him.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Friday, July 16 - Saturday, July 17; 7:30 p.m.

Moonlit Fridays / Saturdays

The Nitecap

2200 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank

The new comedy venue offers outdoor laughs, Tuesdays through Saturdays. This Friday's lineup features Kiran Deol, JT Parr, Sara Weinshenk, Omid Singh and a surprise guest. Saturday’s comics include Zainab Johnson, Andy Kozel, Dwayne Perkins, Meredith Casey and another secret performer.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Friday, July 16 - Saturday, Aug. 21

Futuro Pasado

Plaza de la Raza

3540 N. Mission Rd., Lincoln Heights

The Eastside arts center opens an exhibition featuring the works of artists Emilia Cruz and Rick Ortega. The art explores culture as an evolving guide to the future. The opening reception takes place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Orange County Fair opens this weekend with farm animals, family fun and fried foods. (Courtesy of the Orange County Fair)

Friday, July 16 - Sunday, Aug. 15

OC Fair

Orange County Fairgrounds

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Yee-haw! The O.C. fair returns with animals, games, rides, music, entertainment and all the deep-fried foods your stomach can handle. New fair food items include Hot Cheeto-n-Cheese Pickles, chicken lumpia topped with ice cream, and watermelon tacos. The fair operates a little differently than in years past. This summer, a limited number of tickets will be available each day to reduce capacity. Tickets will be sold online in advance with no transaction fees. Masks are required indoors for unvaccinated guests.

COST: $7 - $14 for fair admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 17; 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Zine Workshop

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

The museum hosts an all-ages workshop based on its current exhibition, April Bey: Atlantica, the Gilda Region. Bey layers plants, videos, photos, mixed-media paintings and textiles to create a world and tell its story. Artist Alyssa Olepau leads a workshop on creating and collaging zines that tell your story. Masks required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 17 - Sunday, July 18; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

Central Park

275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Uniting crafts and culture, Jackalope features more than 100 artisans who create handmade jewelry, wares, clothing, food and beverages. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Kid-friendly entertainment happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Children and families can take part in a community kite festival at LA State Historic Park this Saturday. (Bernard Spragg, via CC0 1.0)

Saturday, July 17; 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Community and Unity Kite Festival

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring Street, downtown L.A.

Go fly a kite ... at this family festival sponsored by Clockshop and California State Parks. Learn about the art of kite making and flying, participate in art and printmaking workshops, watch a “gallery in the sky” through flying demos with kite masters and listen to live music by Maqueos Band and Neon Dots (Andres Leñero).

COST: FREE with RSVP, donations accepted; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 17 - Aug. 28

ULTRA!

The Torrance Art Museum (TAM)

Various locations

The museum launches a new community-based, outdoor public art exhibition found in various locations throughout the city. View more than 20 artworks accessible by foot, bus or car. Artists include:Luciana Abait, Richard Ankrom, Joshua Beliso, Reed van Brunschot, Juan Capistran, Ana Carolina Estarita-Guerrero, Fallen Fruit and Yarn Bombing LA, among many others. Pick up a map at the museum, which also reopens with a celebration on Saturday, or view it online.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Explore parts of Bommer Canyon that are usual open to guided tours only. (Jack Miller, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Saturday, July 17; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Open Space Preserve: Wilderness Access Day

Bommer Canyon Cattle Camp

11 Bommer Canyon, Irvine

For one day, the entire southern part of the Open Space Preserve trail network is open for self-guided hiking and biking. (Typically, these areas are open for guided activities only.) Explore ancient oak and sycamore groves, rock outcrops and trails once used by cattle and ranchers in the historic Cattle Camp. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Don’t forget to bring your own water.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 17; 4 - 7 p.m.

ShakesBEER

Claremont Village

200 W. First St., Claremont

The nonprofit theater company Ophelia’s Jump Productions pairs beer and Shakespeare for a fun night out. Walk to several outdoor locations in Claremont Village where craft breweries pour their beers while live music plays. Admission includes a total of 12 drink pours and bites, one at each location. Pair your tasting with a ticket to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at the Sontag Greek Theater at 8 p.m. (or select another night if you don't want to mix beer and the Bard).

COST: $30 (designated driver ticket), $60 - $80; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 17; 3 - 8 p.m.

The Comeback Fest

Art Share L.A.

801 E. 4th Place, downtown L.A.

It’s time to bring back the arts and live music, and this community fest presents performances by the L.A.-based bands Sunny War, Sin Color and Very Be Careful, along with the all-women DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club. L.A. County's current Youth Poet Laureate, Jessica Kim, also performs. Check out wares from 35 vendors, artists booths, live mural activations and various programs. There will be a mobile vaccination clinic on site if you haven’t gotten your COVID shots yet.

COST: FREE / donations accepted; MORE INFO

Stroll through Descanso Gardens while listening to classical music. (Terry Lucas (tdlucas5000 ), licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Saturday, July 17 - Sunday, July 18; 5:30 p.m.

Summer Music Strolls

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Take an after-hours walk through the gardens while listening to classical music from various corners of Descanso. Enjoy classical music from SAKURA Cellos , sitar music from the Paul Livingstone Ensemble: AROHI , and Middle Eastern tunes performed by Yuval Ron Music featuring Manuel Gutierrez and Andres Vadin. Chairs, blankets, outside food and picnics are not permitted. Reservations required.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 18; 7 p.m.

Kamasi Washington / Earl Sweatshirt

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Summer is definitely back as KCRW’s World Festival returns to the Bowl on Sunday nights, kicking off with saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington and hip-hop artist Earl Sweatshirt.

COST: $25 - $138; MORE INFO

There's a Dachshund meetup at a new installation/tombstone at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Johnny Ortez-Tibbels)

Sunday, July 18; 1 - 2:30 p.m. PT

Doxie Tombstone Meetup

Hollywood Forever

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

If you own Dachshunds or if you like Dachshunds, then you need to attend this meetup to view a new installation, The Doxie Tombstone, commissioned by writer Mike Szymanski. The sofa tombstone is modeled after one that was in his living room and features eight bronze Dachshunds modeled after his own dogs. Portraits are being offered for a suggested $20 donation, and organizers hope to get one big group photo with all the Dachshunds.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

People enjoy standup paddle at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 4, 2014. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Outdoor Pick

Stand-up Paddleboarding

This week’s outdoor adventure takes us to the coast for stand-up paddleboarding. Balance on the board and use a paddle to propel yourself through the water for a great full-body workout. The calm waters of Marina del Rey make for a popular L.A. paddleboarding spot, with rentals and lessons available from Pro SUP Shop and the Paddle Method . In Orange County, Pirate Coast Paddle Company in Newport Beach offers a nighttime LED glow tour (not for beginners) in addition to lessons and rentals. Rentals for stand up paddleboarding run about $20 - $30 per hour depending on company and location.

TV/Streaming Pick

American Horror Stories

No, that’s not a typo. FX on Hulu’s new episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy's long-running American Horror Story. Instead of telling a single story throughout the entire season, the new series features a different narrative and cast each episode. Many American Horror Story veterans are featured in the spinoff including Matt Bomer, Evan Peters and Taissa Farmiga. Sarah Paulson also steps behind the camera to direct an episode for the new show. Two episodes stream on Thursday, followed by five subsequent weekly releases.

Smorgasburg LA welcomes back Ice Cream Alley, just in time for National Ice Cream Day. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg L.A.)

Dine and Drink Deals

