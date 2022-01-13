Morning Brief: LAUSD Fundraising, SGV Anti-Asian Hate, “Rust” Shooting Lawsuit

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Jan. 13.

Bake sales save salaries, at least for some schools.

If you were to take a jaunt across any given campus in the Los Angeles Unified School District, you’re gonna see someone or something backed by fundraising and not government money. Despite a yearly operating budget of $9 billion, LAUSD still needs some additional coin courtesy of PTAs and booster clubs.

In 2018-19, that additional coin was to the tune of $36.9 million.

LAist compiled a comprehensive database breaking down the revenue data from 348 parent organizations raising money on 302 LAUSD campuses. Groups gathering funds are bountiful, but the amount of money pouring into the campus coffers is not the same across the board.

Kyle Stokes, who led the investigation into PTAs and booster clubs, writes:

“ Two-thirds of LAUSD’s parent fundraising happens on just 6% of LAUSD’s campuses — mostly in wealthy westside neighborhoods or the southwestern San Fernando Valley…..In an overwhelmingly Latino school district, LAUSD schools with larger populations of white students tend to raise more.”

Read Kyle’s exhaustive and impressive reporting here.

Before You Go...We Remember Clyde Bellecourt

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) listens to Clyde Bellecourt, director of the American Indian Movement, making an appeal for the case of Leonard Peltier at the Minneapolis Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Nov. 21, 2000. (Craig Lassig / AFP via Getty Images)

Clyde Bellecourt was a trailblazer. For decades, he was one of the most significant advocates for Native American civil rights, dating back to 1968, when he co-founded the American Indian Movement. Today, AIM represents more than 375 million Indigenous people over the whole world.

"At the heart, AIM is deeply rooted in spirituality, and a belief in the connectedness of all indigenous peoples," Bellecourt wrote in a letter for the organization.

He died at 85 after a battle with prostate cancer.