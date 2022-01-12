Nomination for Eric Garcetti To Be Next US Ambassador To India Moves Forward To Full Senate

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted to send L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's nomination for U.S. Ambassador to India to the full Senate.

None of the committee members brought Garcetti up specifically. But Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez expressed his support of all nominees up for Wednesday's committee vote, including Garcetti.

"I believe they are all well qualified and deserving of their nominations," Menendez said. "I will be voting for them and look forward to their swift confirmation."

There's been some controversy over Garcetti's nomination, related to an LAPD officer suing the city of Los Angeles. In the lawsuit, the mayor's one-time advisor Rick Jacobs is accused of sexual harassment. Some other city staffers have accused Jacobs of harassing them as well, and say Garcetti knew about this behavior. Garcetti denied this during his nomination hearing last month.

A full Senate confirmation vote has not yet been scheduled.

Garcetti's first hearing took place more than four months after his nomination was announced.

So what happens if he is confirmed?

The city council has the option to hold a special election, but will likely appoint an interim mayor. His term ends in December 2022.