Morning Brief: It’s Vaccine Day In CA, New Rules At Staples Center, And A Book Examines The Contributions Of Black Mothers

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 15.

Starting today, everyone in California ages 16 and over is eligible for a free coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement about today’s new eligibility tier came towards the end of March. So — now what?

Booking a vaccination may seem complicated, but there are lots of ways to go about it. Many health centers and doctors’ offices are offering free doses, as are pharmacies — including CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens — throughout the county. There are also city-run sites and county-run sites, some of which allow walk-ins. Long Beach and Pasadena have their own booking systems (Long Beach’s is famously well-run), as do most SoCal counties.

It’s equally important to be sure you receive your second dose, and there are nuances to ensuring you get it in a timely manner.

For now, everyone receiving a vaccination will need a second dose, as California has temporarily paused the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to very rare, unforeseen side effects among women. And this is important: Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

So far, nearly five million Angelenos have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

O.C. Supervisors are in the process of creating a program that would give residents digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, but some residents are worried that it will turn into a mandatory vaccine passport system.

Staples Center is becoming a cash-free venue, and you won't be able to bring in anything you can't carry in your pockets.

Before You Go … The Author Of 'Three Black Mothers' Reflects On Her Own Motherhood

Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of The Three Mothers, holds her son, Michael Malakai Tubbs, Jr., in her home. (Preserve Studio)

Black feminist scholar Anna Malaika Tubbs was inspired to write TheThree Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped A Nation so she could explore the civil rights movement by looking at it through "the woman before the man."

We spoke with her about the experience of writing the book, and how she has changed since becoming a mother.

