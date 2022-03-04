Morning Brief: Indoor Masks, Hatching Bald Eagles, And Flower Fields

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s March 4.

If it seems like we just had an update about indoor mask requirements being loosened, that’s because… we did! Only a week ago, L.A. County Public Health officials released a set of new guidelines for businesses detailing how some people, in some circumstances, could go unmasked, if a business allowed it.

At that time, officials estimated that a more sweeping lift of indoor masking requirements would come around mid-March, but here we are on only March 4, and nearly all indoor masking requirements in L.A. County are being lifted, effective today.

Regardless of vaccination status, no one needs to wear a mask indoors anymore, with a handful of exceptions: public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. Officials said they made the decision based on decreasing rates of transmission in L.A. and lighter strain on area hospitals.

With that said, experts still highly recommend the use of a face mask (of course), especially for older people and those with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of the emergency medicine department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said changes like this are based on a better understanding of how the virus works and what the risk of community spread now is. He added that decisions about COVID-19 precautions are now beginning to shift from government to individual.

"I think we're getting to a point where mandates and oversight from city and state is going to calm down," Torbati said, "and people will need to make better choices themselves."

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Weekend's Outdoor Pick: Flower Fields (Forever)

The Flower Fields in Northern San Diego County are now open for wandering. (Marcie Gonzalez)

Road trip time! The color-coordinated flower fields at Carlsbad Ranch in northern San Diego County are now open daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 70 million flowers are set to bloom, including nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower known for its large, double-petals. The field’s 2022 theme is “Escape Into Color.”

