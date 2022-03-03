The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: March 4 - 6

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Check out Ozark-related art. Celebrate First Fridays with a night of music, libations, and science. Attend a whale of a festival... or a show for the dogs. Road trip to visit flower fields.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, March 4: 7 - 9 p.m.

Gallery1988 x Ozark

Gallery 1988

7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The gallery celebrates Ozark’s final season with an art show. Work will first be available at Friday night’s opening reception, where proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 24 hours is required. Masks will also be mandatory.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Boy the West Highland White Terrier competes in Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, New York. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Through Sunday March 6

Beverly Hills Dog Show

Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona

The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills, which was established in 1965, expects around 2,000 dogs from 207 eligible breeds and varieties to compete and show. Plus, assorted specialty shows will run throughout the weekend.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

NHM First Fridays returns in person with the theme, 'From Seeds to Psychedelics,' featuring live music, eclectic DJs, thought-provoking discussions, signature cocktails and more. (Courtesy of the Natural History Museum)

Friday, March 4: 5 - 10 p.m.

First Fridays

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

Science, music, and cocktails intersect as NHM’s popular series returns in person this week. They’re getting groovy with the theme this season, From Seeds to Psychedelics. This week, science discussions focus on "Plants with Benefits." Music by Spill Tab and Ill Peach.

COST: $20; MORE INFO



Friday, March 4; 7 p.m.

A Tribute to Mary Wilson

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum hosts a panel discussion with family, friends and colleagues of the late singer and founding member of The Supremes. The program coincides with the release of Mary Wilson: The Motown Anthology, a deluxe two-CD set.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Nate Corddry attends LA Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classic's "Maiden" at Linwood Dunn Theater on June 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. ( Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Saturday, March 5: 4 p.m.

Selected Shorts: It Takes Two

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

Enjoy an afternoon of literature and performance during this event, in which actors read classic and new short fiction before a live audience. The selected stories celebrate the power of two, as read by Phil LaMarr, Michael McKean, Annette O'Toole, Karen Pittman, Helen Hong and Nate Corddry, who also hosts.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 5: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Market at 9th St. Plaza 110 E 9th St, downtown L.A.

Brand Assembly holds one of the first major retail happenings in the Fashion District since the start of the pandemic. Shop brands including sustainable clothing from Outerknown, iconic denim line Wrangler, Year of Ours and DUSHYANT. Specialty coffee shop Neighborhood will be onsite, along with vendors across jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary and housewares.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The 51st Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales takes place this weekend, March 5 and 6. (Courtesy of the Festival of Whales)

Saturday, March 5 - Sunday, March 6

51st Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales

Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point

The weekend’s events include a Welcoming of the Whales Ceremony, the Festival of Whales Parade, whale watching excursions, car shows, music, food events, and the real-time art-making of a whale’s tale near the harbor entrance.

COST: Varies (with many events free); MORE INFO

Saturday, March 5 - Sunday, March 6: 6 p.m.

Ink & Linda

Helms Design Center

8745 Washington Blvd., Studio A, Culver City

Watch Stuart C. Paul’s feature documentary about the friendship between Inksap, a 24-year-old son of Vietnamese refugees, and Linda, a modern dancer in her 70s, who team up to become L.A.’s most unlikely street art duo. If you can’t make it this weekend, the film also screens March 11-13.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

View an exhibition of early American hand-painted landscape photography at El Pueblo. (Courtesy of the Fred Havens Collection)

Saturday, March 5: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ode to Nature

Gateway to Nature Center

El Pueblo de Los Angeles

130 Paseo de la Plaza, downtown L.A.

Attend the opening reception for an exhibition of early American hand-painted landscape photography. View more than 70 pieces that span from the late 1890s through the 1920s, an era that roughly parallels the Craftsman Movement. The works are from the collection of L.A.-based photographer and businessman Fredric Havens. The exhibition will be open every weekend in March (Fridays through Sunday), closing on March 27.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 5: 7 - 10 p.m.

First Saturday Art Walk Opening Receptions

CSUF Grand Central Art Center

125 N. Broadway, Santa Ana

Celebrate the opening of the exhibitions Jynx Prado: Intimidating Intimacy, Charlotte Ginsborg: 22:22, and Yumi Janairo Roth: Spin (After Sol LeWitt). Roth’s opening features sign spinners and The Spindustry Podcast hosted by Joey Castanon, with first episode confirmed guests LAXART Director Hamza Walker and sign spinner Justin Charles Michael Brown. The exhibitions will remain on view through June 12.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 5 - Sunday, March 6: 2 p.m.

Spirited Away

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Bring the kids (and animation fans) to the matinee screening of the Oscar-winning masterpiece from Hayao Miyazaki. The 2001 Studio Ghibli film about 10-year-old Chihiro’s adventure in a strange supernatural world is screened in 35mm with English subtitles.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Playwright Benjamin Benne's world premiere of 'Alma' marks the reopening of Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre. It runs March 6 through April 3, 2022. (Chris Larson)

Sunday, March 6 - Sunday, April 3

Alma

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

Live performance returns after a two-year hiatus with the world premiere of a play by Angeleno Benjamin Benne, directed by Juliette Carrillo. The play focuses on a mother and daughter who explore what the American dream means today.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO



Sunday, March 6: 7:30 p.m.

Beyond the Blinds!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Troy and Kelli host their podcast at the Dynasty, taking the audience on a deep dive into the dark side of Hollywood. Listen to stories of scandal, intrigue and celeb gossip via those blind items.

COST: $15 (livestream), $25 - $50; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Shining Vale (Starz)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move their family to a Connecticut house after an affair nearly destroys the family. The house is haunted — but the psychological horror series also doubles as a comedy. It counts Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as one of its executive producers and writers, so we’re definitely tuning in. Shining Vale’s first two half-hour episodes debut on Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. , following the highly anticipated return of Outlander, Season 6.

The Flower Fields in Northern San Diego County are now open for wandering. (Marcie Gonzalez)

Outdoor Pick

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Road trip time! The color-coordinated fields are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sitting atop the rolling hills of northern San Diego County, more than 70 million flowers are set to bloom — including nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower known for its large, double-petals. The field’s 2022 theme is “Escape Into Color.” Admission: $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10. Season passes are also available. All tickets must be purchased online.

Breakfast returns to Ardor, located on the roof of The West Hollywood EDITION. (Courtesy of Ardor)

Dine And Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Breakfast returns to Ardor on the roof of The West Hollywood Edition. The veggie-forward concept offers fresh juices — including the kale, cucumber, and Jalapeno-centric Green Beauty, fig french toast (pictured above), homemade English muffins, mango smoothie bowl, and the forest mushroom omelet.

on the roof of The West Hollywood Edition. The veggie-forward concept offers fresh juices — including the kale, cucumber, and Jalapeno-centric Green Beauty, fig french toast (pictured above), homemade English muffins, mango smoothie bowl, and the forest mushroom omelet. The Terrace, which sits atop the Thompson Hollywood, offers great views of the Hollywood Hills and DTLA. The outdoor spot is perfect for warmer weather, with menus created by chef Lincoln Carson. Light bites include chicken paillard, griddled country bread, and smoked salmon tartine, along with cocktails and an extensive rosé selection.

sits atop the Thompson Hollywood, offers great views of the Hollywood Hills and DTLA. The outdoor spot is perfect for warmer weather, with menus created by chef Lincoln Carson. Light bites include chicken paillard, griddled country bread, and smoked salmon tartine, along with cocktails and an extensive rosé selection. In honor of Women’s History Month, Sprinkles launches its first ever Female Chef Series, available in March, June, and September. Sprinkles will make a donation to the chef’s charity of choice each month. Brooke Williamson ( Top Chef winner, Playa Provisions) has created a dark chocolate passion fruit cupcake, available at bakeries, ATMs, and Playa Provisions in March.

launches its first ever Female Chef Series, available in March, June, and September. Sprinkles will make a donation to the chef’s charity of choice each month. Brooke Williamson ( winner, Playa Provisions) has created a dark chocolate passion fruit cupcake, available at bakeries, ATMs, and Playa Provisions in March. Good Eggs, the SF-based organic grocery delivery company, holds its official L.A. launch event on Friday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica. Enjoy free bites from local, organic producers and fun activities for families. Vendors include County Line Harvest, Proper’s Surya Spa, Partake Foods, and Strauss Creamery. RSVP via goodeggs.online to attend since space is limited.

to attend since space is limited. The Venice West is open on Lincoln Blvd. in Venice, developed by the cofounders of the BeachLife Festival. The music venue’s food and drink favorites include chicken milanese, fried pickles, a three cheese & spinach pizza, the Oaxacan mule, and the Sazerac. They’ve also added a new Mix 'n' Match Cocktail Hour, where guests combine one food item and one drink item for only $15, weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The venue is 21+.

include chicken milanese, fried pickles, a three cheese & spinach pizza, the Oaxacan mule, and the Sazerac. They’ve also added a new Mix 'n' Match Cocktail Hour, where guests combine one food item and one drink item for only $15, weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The venue is 21+. To coincide with the new season of Outlander , the L.A.-based Art of Tea teams with The Rose Venice to offer free cups of tea from AOT's Outlander Collection this weekend (March 5-6). The limited-edition teas include blends English Rose and Scottish Highlander. The teas will be served in both The Rose Venice Market and restaurant during brunch hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. while supplies are available. (Limit one cup per guest.)

, the L.A.-based Art of Tea teams with The Rose Venice to offer free cups of tea from this weekend (March 5-6). The limited-edition teas include blends English Rose and Scottish Highlander. The teas will be served in both The Rose Venice Market and restaurant during brunch hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. while supplies are available. (Limit one cup per guest.) Eataly’s Restaurant Fest returns from March 4-20, offering restaurant prix fixe menus at $22-$45, plus Italian wine and cocktail flights from $19 to $29 at La Pizza & La Pasta and Terra. The fest kicks off on Thursday, March 3 with a Taste of Eataly ticketed event ($65) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

returns from March 4-20, offering restaurant prix fixe menus at $22-$45, plus Italian wine and cocktail flights from $19 to $29 at La Pizza & La Pasta and Terra. The fest kicks off on Thursday, March 3 with a ticketed event ($65) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gracias Madre in West Hollywood launches an all-new ‘90s-inspired cocktail menu . Offerings include the modern take on the Cosmopolitan — the Cosmopolitina, which swaps vodka for tequila blanco; the Isla Grande Ice Tea with mezcal and tequila blanco (with a limit of two per guest); and the Espresso Martini, made with salmiana mezcal and espresso.

. Offerings include the modern take on the Cosmopolitan — the Cosmopolitina, which swaps vodka for tequila blanco; the Isla Grande Ice Tea with mezcal and tequila blanco (with a limit of two per guest); and the Espresso Martini, made with salmiana mezcal and espresso. Piccini is a new Italian neighborhood takeout/delivery spot run by the fourth generation South Bay restaurant family of Gaetano's Restaurant . Located in Torrance (4642 Del Amo Blvd.), the spot offers a variety of pizzas, meatballs, fried artichokes, and salads, including the South Bay Caesar.

a new Italian neighborhood takeout/delivery spot run by the fourth generation South Bay restaurant family of . Located in Torrance (4642 Del Amo Blvd.), the spot offers a variety of pizzas, meatballs, fried artichokes, and salads, including the South Bay Caesar. Regarding Her (re:HER) brings back their 10 Days Food Festival from March 4-13. The progressive woman-fronted festival features food and wine events, dining deals, special products, and virtual talks.