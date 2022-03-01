Big Bear Bald Eagle Couple Is Expecting Any Day Now

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

A Big bear couple is expecting offspring soon, and like any soon-to-be parents, Jackie and Shadow have a lot to discuss.

Their big day is just around the corner. Experts at the Friends of Big Bear Valley nature center say they're expecting the bald eagles' two eggs to start hatching this week.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit said eggs usually pip — the crack of the eggshell a chick makes with its egg tooth — around 38 to 39 days. As of Tuesday, egg one is at 38 days.

This is good news for the power couple, who lost all of their eggs last year. But signs of new life are even better news for the bald eagle population.

The species has made an impressive comeback in the golden state after being on the brink of extinction in 1977.

Bald eagles were reported to be nesting in only eight of the state's 58 counties in 1977. Now, they have roots in 41.