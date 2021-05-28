Morning Brief: Garcetti's Future, Bobcat Kittens, And Bommer Canyon

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 28.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is reportedly being considered by President Joe Biden to be U.S. Ambassador to India, and his local elected peers are now openly speculating on the possibility.

At Thursday's meeting of L.A. Metro's Board of Directors, County Supervisor Hilda Solis mentioned that Garcetti would soon be moving on to "a wonderful part of our planet," and that she hopes they get to visit him there. Supervisor Janice Hahn added a cheeky "namaste."

NBC News says it has confirmed the offer from Biden, but Garcetti’s team is mum. We’ll keep you updated.

In other news: In case you’re not following L.A.’s cuteness headlines, we have an update: we now have three new squishy little bobcat kitten buddies.

The National Park Service announced that the mother, who is part of their ongoing study of the bobcat population in the area, has given birth to three kittens: B-379, B-380, and B-381.

The kittens’ mother, known as B-370, was found with her offspring in a tree den. Biologists from NPS say it’s unusual for bobcats to make dens in trees, but that she likely did so because much of the surrounding area had been badly burned during the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Biologist Joanne Moriarty was part of the team that discovered the family.

“I swear she’s in this tree, but I can’t find her,” Moriarty remembers saying at the time. “Then I look up into this little tiny hole in the tree, and her face is just poking out at me. Of course, she’s been staring at me the whole time. I just happened to be in the right spot.”

The kittens, one female and two males, are about 30 days old.

In L.A. and Ventura Counties, bobcats have been found in the Simi Hills, in the area west of the 405 Freeways, and in the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park.

NPS has been tracking bobcats in the area since 1996. Bobcats sometimes take up residence on what’s called the “urban edge,” areas close to human development. According to NPS, the felines may do this because of the food resources in such areas.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

The big money for both sides in the California recall election is coming from the same wealthy enclaves.

the same wealthy enclaves. This year, an index that ranks park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities considered park equity. The results for L.A. were not good.

A Martínez — who has hosted Take Two, our newsroom's local news and culture show for nine years — has been named by NPR as the fourth host for one of its most popular shows, Morning Edition.

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Michel Bordagary, 83, is the last remaining resident in Chino’s last remaining Basque boarding house. ( LAist )

Car culture and architecture intersected in L.A. in the middle of last century to create some cool, futuristic designs. ( LAist )

A group of volunteers in El Sereno are setting a new standard when it comes to community clean-ups. ( The Eastsider )

At the corner of Compton Ave. and Century Blvd. in Watts, a new mural honoring mountain lion P-22 has been created by artist Jonathan Martinez. ( L.A. Watts Times )

David Ordaz, Jr.’s mother called law enforcement for help when her son was experiencing a mental health crisis. Instead, sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Ordaz, Jr. in front of his family. ( LAist )

L.A. is home to many aging motels. Can they help with the housing crisis? ( KCRW )

California authorities have given the owner of Sakura Gardens in Boyle Heights permission to close part of the facility, displacing dozens of senior residents. ( LAist )

Sunday Gravy in Inglewood has its own, delicious take on Italian home cooking. ( Eater LA )



Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Bommer Canyon Trail

Head to Irvine for hiking and biking in Bommer Canyon. (Jack Miller/Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Located near Irvine, the Bommer Canyon Trail is a moderate, 4.6-mile loop that offers great views of Orange County and its wildflowers (when in bloom). Leave Fido at home, though, as dogs are not allowed in the canyon. Parking is also at a premium at the trailhead.

Or, you could: Celebrate the unofficial start of summer by kayaking and fishing on the L.A. River. Enjoy a digital drag show. Shop a Dodger Fan Fest. Check out live music at an Asian Pacific showcase. Nosh on Roman-style pizza and barbecue while sipping local brews. And more.