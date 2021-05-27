Garcetti-to-India Speculation Is Now An Open Secret
The speculation that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti will be nominated by President Joe Biden to be U.S. Ambassador to India is now being openly discussed by his elected peers.
At Thursday's meeting of L.A. Metro's Board of Directors, which Garcetti currently chairs, County Supervisor Hilda Solis mentioned that Garcetti would soon be moving on to "a wonderful part of our planet," and that she hopes they get to visit him there. Supervisor Janice Hahn added a cheeky "Namaste."
Garcetti smiled but did not say anything.
Supervisor Holly Mitchell then lamented that she somehow must have missed the Garcetti news.
While several media sources have in recent days reported the likelihood of the nomination, NBC News said today it has confirmed Biden’s choice of Garcetti for India, as well as his selection of nominees for other prominent foreign posts.
A Garcetti spokesman declined to comment on any of the reports.