Garcetti-to-India Speculation Is Now An Open Secret

By  Libby Denkmann
Published May 27, 2021 4:29 PM
An image of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti posing in front of the observatory at Griffith Park
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, after delivering his annual State of the City address from the Griffith Observatory on April 19.
(GARY CORONADO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP)
The speculation that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti will be nominated by President Joe Biden to be U.S. Ambassador to India is now being openly discussed by his elected peers.

At Thursday's meeting of L.A. Metro's Board of Directors, which Garcetti currently chairs, County Supervisor Hilda Solis mentioned that Garcetti would soon be moving on to "a wonderful part of our planet," and that she hopes they get to visit him there. Supervisor Janice Hahn added a cheeky "Namaste."

Garcetti smiled but did not say anything.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell then lamented that she somehow must have missed the Garcetti news.

While several media sources have in recent days reported the likelihood of the nomination, NBC News said today it has confirmed Biden’s choice of Garcetti for India, as well as his selection of nominees for other prominent foreign posts.

A Garcetti spokesman declined to comment on any of the reports.