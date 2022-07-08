Morning Brief: Farmers’ Markets, COVID Cases, Dragon Boat Races

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, July 8th.

Can I let you in on a little secret? It’s so embarrassing, but I’m just going to say it.

I’ve never shopped at a farmers’ market. It’s wild because California has more farmers’ markets than any other state, and there are DOZENS of them all over L.A. County .

I was raised to be a big chain grocery store girl. Then, once I got a pretty penny in my pocket, I started shopping at Whole Foods…which we all know can break the bank. But now that grocery prices have skyrocketed nearly 11% in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim region , I think I should check out the outdoor markets. This has especially been on my mind after reading this L.A. Times story that ranked the prices of 15 popular items at big name grocery stores (Sprouts was the most expensive at $79.65, Trader Joe’s was the least expensive at $48.88). Whole Foods definitely has a hold on me with their fresh produce, but what if I could get even FRESHER produce from a local farmer? Now, that’s what I’m talking about.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

My colleagues Evan Jacoby and Brian De Los Santos recently visited a farmers’ market in Mar Vista . One of the vendors there notes how the nutrient-rich soil most organic farms use help enhance the flavor of the produce, which makes these markets a must-go for local chefs. If local chefs are grabbing it up, I should too, right?

So, which farmers’ markets do I HAVE TO try out? What’s your favorite? Let me know on Twitter. I am ready to explore.

As always, try to stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go...The Dragon Boat Races Are On!

Looking for some entertainment and whole lotta fun this weekend? Head over to Echo Park Lake on Saturday and Sunday for the 41st Lotus Festival to celebrate Asian Culture. There will be free performances, dragon boat races, and more. It runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. And guess what? The free doesn’t stop there! There will be free parking and shuttles available. Check out more details here.

And if you feel like spending a little money…

Have you ever wanted to party like the cast in Euphoria? Well, you and your friends (adults only) have the chance to do so this Friday, starting at 9:30 p.m.! This event will be held at Boardner’s in Hollywood with live music by Glass Eye, The Gems, and Club Decades DJs. The tunes will be spinning the hottest artists and leave you feeling so euphoric that the $15 to $20 you spent will be completely worth it. You can see more details about these events and more here .