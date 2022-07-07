Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 8 - 10

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Dance to hip hop tunes under the stars. Listen to tunes from La Marisoul y Son California. Swim at sunset. Bring the fam to CicLAvia - South LA.



Friday, July 8; 6 - 9 p.m.

Sunset Swim

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

Enjoy an adults only (18+) swim in the 1920s heated pool at the former oceanfront estate of actress Marion Davies, built for her by media giant William Randolph Hearst. Bring a picnic, just leave the glass and alcohol at home. The Beach House will provide the pool floaties and the s’mores. Other Sunset Swim dates: July 22, August 12 and August 26

COST: $5 - $10 admission; MORE INFO

Take in the L.A. Zoo after hours on Friday night. (Jamie Pham)

Friday, July 8; 6 p.m.

Zoo Friday Nights

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

Explore the zoo at dusk at this all-ages event with music, a family dance party and games, carousel rides and food trucks. Take advantage of the various full bars on the premises available to all guests 21 years and up. Additional Zoo Friday nights take place on July 15, 22 and 29.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO



Fridays and Saturdays through July 23; 8:30 p.m.

The Circus of Values

ZJU Theater Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Zombie Joe's Underground Theater Group’s 30th season continues with the world premiere of Jorge Lozano’s horror-comedy "big top" spectacular. The premise of the play delves into a clown society’s quest to discover The Funniest Thing in the World. Directed by Jorge Lozano and produced by Zombie Joe. For ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, July 8; 9:30 p.m.

Club Euphoria

Boardner's

1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood

An HBO's Euphoria-themed dance party features live music by Glass Eye and The Gems, plus Club Decades DJs spinning tunes by artists like Orville Peck, DMX, INXS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and others. Ages 18+.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Dance DTLA returns to the Music Center Plaza for the summer season. (Will Tee Yang)

Friday, June 17: 7 - 11 p.m.

Dance DTLA: Hip Hop

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center’s popular all-ages dance series continues this week with a night of hip hop. Bring your friends and your moves, but don't worry if you have two left feet as the night includes free lessons from Brandon Juezan. Music from DJ Monalisa.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, July 10; 12 - 9 p.m.

Lotus Festival

Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave., Echo Park

The festival celebrates Asian culture, arts, performance, dragon boat races and foods. This year’s festival honors India, which celebrates 75 years of independence. The Los Angeles Parks Foundation also sponsors a beer garden along with the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild for those 21+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, July 10

Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival

450 E. Shoreline Dr., Long Beach

The two-day waterfront festival features musical headliners including Iggy Azalea, Natalia Jiménez and Paulina Rubio. The celebration will also feature a range of community programming, sponsor activations, food and drinks and a Pride parade taking place on Sunday, July 10. Jeopardy winner Amy Schneider serves as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

COST: $40 - $265; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, July 10

Sixth Street Viaduct Grand Opening

Boyle Avenue and Whittier Blvd., Boyle Heights

The grand opening party for the Sixth Street Viaduct takes place all weekend. Saturday’s event features live music headlined by Ozomatli, with food trucks, market, vintage car display, and ends in fireworks and the official bridge lighting. Tickets are sold out for Saturday, but there will be a stand-by line at 6 p.m. The Sunday event for bikers and walkers is free and open to the public.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9; 8 p.m.

Devonté Hynes

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

Musician and composer Devonté Hynes (a.k.a. Blood Orange) joins the LA Phil, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, for an eclectic program of classical music. The night features new full orchestra arrangements of his piano concerto, Happenings, and his cello concerto, Origin, plus selections from his film scores. Hynes is joined by writer and contemporary classical pianist Adam Tendler. Tickets are officially sold out via The Ford, but available from alternative markets.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Bob Baker Marionette Theatre presents the new show, ¡Fiesta! (Kalli Arte)

Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, Sept. 18

¡Fiesta!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater (BBMT)

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

BBMT revisits and reimagines the show that founder Bob Baker created more than 50 years ago as a “love letter to Los Angeles.” Celebrating and reflecting a variety of voices, cultures and traditions, ¡Fiesta! includes dancing cacti, colorful birds, marimba maestros from Xochimilco, a brand new Día de Muertos sequence, and a newly outfitted marionette mariachi band inspired by the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles.

COST: $20 per ticket, free for children 2 and younger; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9; 8 p.m.

Summer SoundWaves: La Marisoul y Son California

Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

La Marisoul y Son California kicks off the family-friendly concert series on the Music Center Plaza. Listen to diverse styles of Jarocho and other forms of Mexican folk music interpretations by the group Son and Cancion Mexicana. The evening opens with the “soulful rocksteady” sound of vocalist and San Gabriel Valley native Jackie Mendez. Upcoming concerts include Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble featuring Telmary on July 30 and Chiquis on August 20.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Common is joined by Geoff Gallegos (Double G) and his 50-piece Stardust Symphony for a night of music. (Brian Bowen Smith)

Saturday, July 9; 5 p.m.

Common with Double G’s Stardust Symphony

Starlight Bowl

249 Lockheed View Dr., Burbank

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Common is joined by composer, conductor and baritone saxophonist Geoff Gallegos (Double G) and his 50-piece Stardust Symphony for a night of music. Also performing are the soul-funk stylings of Lettuce and an opening performance by Nikka Costa and DJ sets by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel.

COST: $85 - $200; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, July 10: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Getty 25 Celebrates Reseda

Reseda Park

18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda

The Getty’s 25th-anniversary celebration tour continues this weekend in the Valley. Working with 11:11 Projects , the event brings together artists, musicians and local arts organizations for a day of live music, performances, hands-on art workshops, an immersive digital experience of Getty collections, giveaways, photo booths and food vendors.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 9; 12 p.m.

Palomino Festival

Brookside at the Rose Bowl

1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena

The new alt-country festival includes sets from headliners Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with other luminaries of the genre.

COST: Tickets start at $179; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 10; 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Family Amphitheater Performances: Bloco Obini

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The Skirball launches its family-friendly summer series that includes a lineup of artists who use music, dance and storytelling to keep their cultural traditions and family histories alive. The 2022 series begins with Bloco Obini, an all-queen drum ensemble of artists, activists, teachers, and students playing Afro Brazilian Bloco-style beats. The summer schedule also includes Upstream (July 17), Las Colibrí (July 24) and Dancing Storytellers (July 31).

COST: $7 - $12; MORE INFO

CicLAvia returns to South LA with a day of walking, riding and skating down Western. (Courtesy of CicLAvia)

Outdoors Pick

CicLAvia - South L.A.

On Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring the family to ride, walk and skate down Western Avenue (between Exposition and Florence) for CicLAvia , a day of exercise and exploration of South L.A., including Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Chesterfield Square, Exposition Park and King Estates. The three-mile route will be closed off to cars, and there are no entry and exit points, so stay for as long as you like.

Viewing Pick

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3

After a single season on Netflix, the adult animated comedy Tuca & Bertie by local cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt was unceremoniously canceled. It was picked by Adult Swim/Cartoon Network and now returns for its third season on Sunday, July 10 at 11:30 p.m. Tiffany Haddish (Tuca) and Ali Wong (Bertie) return as two birds who navigate friendship and relationships in their apartment building. Episodes are also released the next day on HBO Max.

Charcoal Venice is now serving weekend brunch. (Courtesy of Charcoal Venice)

Dine and Drink Deals

