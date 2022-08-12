Morning Brief: End of Summer Mosquitos, More #988 Funds, Summer Swing Nights
It's Friday, August 12.
NOTE: Next week we're going on a summer break. We'll be back in your inbox on Aug. 22 with a new ‘do and a new name. Enjoy your week!
Whew. We finally made it to the weekend, my friends. It looks like we are going to have a hot one. I don’t know about you, but I’m headed to somebody’s pool to cool down. If you or someone you know needs relief from the heat, check out these resources in LA County – there’s a list of cooling centers, pools and other information.
But sorry to say folks, it’s not only the heat you have to worry about these remaining days of summer. There’s the mosquitoes. Given our warm weather year-round, it’s kind of like mosquito season most of the time, but summer is when those buggers get really active. Fortunately, for me, mosquitoes only like me in the Midwest. I don’t think I’ve ever been bitten by a mosquito in California. *knocks on wood*
So how can we all avoid mosquitoes as the weather gets hotter in Southern California? Well, my colleague Caitlin Hernández is not only good at helping us navigate hectic LAX and find great coffee shops, they also have some good advice on the bug front, too.
In their latest story, Caitlin tells us about the two main types of mosquitoes in our region: the native Culex mosquito, which can transmit the West Nile Virus, and the Aedes mosquito, which originated in Africa. They love to show their love and appreciation for our skin at two different times of the summer. For the Culex, it’s in the early summer months. The Aedes has already made a grand appearance, but unfortunately for us, it’s about to REALLY show out in September. And though the Aedes is rare, it’s pesky.
So, are you ready to find out HOW you can get rid of them?
There's more news below the fold.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- It’s been a month since the new number to call for mental health crises, 988, went live. Now lawmakers say more funding is needed to meet demand and be successful. In LA alone, the nation’s largest crisis call center has received 50 percent more calls since 988 went into effect.
- There’s some striking details in the case of a man who shot and killed two El Monte police officers in June. What did the inspector general’s office find? The shooter, Justin Flores, was only contacted by probation six times in a 16-month probation period, and only met with them once.
- The J. Paul Getty Museum is returning its illegally excavated Orpheus sculptures to Italy. The objects are to be sent to Rome this September.
- Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, says she is still ‘haunted’ by the photos that were shared through sheriff deputies of the crash.
- For 210 drivers we have some sad news, again. Starting on August 17, traffic on the eastbound 210 in Irwindale will be rerouted to the westbound side in both directions between Irwindale Avenue and the 605.
- Ummm…California, we have a problem. The state is on its way to losing 10% of its total water supply in the next two decades. On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to deal with it.
- California History has just been made! Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom to be the next chief justice of the California Supreme Court, making her the FIRST Latina Chief Justice in California History.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared COVID-19 is here to stay, loosening up several key guidelines along the way. Many health experts look at these new recommendations as a “pragmatic approach” to dealing with this virus indefinitely.
Before You Go...Watch A Shakespeare Play Live OR Swing Through A Jazzy Night
I got your FREE.99 and NOT SO FREE Favorite events already lined up for you today. As always, my colleagues Christine Ziemba and Jessica Ogilvie have tons of events you can check out throughout this weekend. One includes a trip to one of my favorite spots: the Hollywood Bowl!
FREE.99
I LOVE Shakespeare. My absolute favorite play is A Midsummer Night’s Dream. I played the character of Helena in a theater class and I even shed a tear as I passionately acted out a scene between Helena and her good friend Hermia. Well, now you can watch much better actors in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Elysian Park. Echo Theater Company’s Theater Truck is coming back to the park with a family-friendly version of the classic play on Saturday at 4 p.m.
NOT SO FREE
Do you like to dance? What about swing dancing? Well, this might be your chance to try it out at the Summer Swing Nights music series at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo today through Sunday. Starting at $35, you can go back to the time of live seven-piece big bands, vocal harmonies and postmodern twists. If you’re interested in a dance class, get there at 7 p.m. If you just want to enjoy the show, it starts at 8 p.m. It sounds like a really good swing of a time!
