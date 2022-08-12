Morning Brief: End of Summer Mosquitos, More #988 Funds, Summer Swing Nights

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, August 12.

NOTE: Next week we're going on a summer break. We'll be back in your inbox on Aug. 22 with a new ‘do and a new name. Enjoy your week!

Whew. We finally made it to the weekend, my friends. It looks like we are going to have a hot one. I don’t know about you, but I’m headed to somebody’s pool to cool down. If you or someone you know needs relief from the heat, check out these resources in LA County – there’s a list of cooling centers, pools and other information.

But sorry to say folks, it’s not only the heat you have to worry about these remaining days of summer. There’s the mosquitoes. Given our warm weather year-round, it’s kind of like mosquito season most of the time, but summer is when those buggers get really active. Fortunately, for me, mosquitoes only like me in the Midwest. I don’t think I’ve ever been bitten by a mosquito in California. *knocks on wood*

So how can we all avoid mosquitoes as the weather gets hotter in Southern California? Well, my colleague Caitlin Hernández is not only good at helping us navigate hectic LAX and find great coffee shops, they also have some good advice on the bug front, too.

In their latest story, Caitlin tells us about the two main types of mosquitoes in our region : the native Culex mosquito, which can transmit the West Nile Virus, and the Aedes mosquito, which originated in Africa. They love to show their love and appreciation for our skin at two different times of the summer. For the Culex, it’s in the early summer months. The Aedes has already made a grand appearance, but unfortunately for us, it’s about to REALLY show out in September. And though the Aedes is rare, it’s pesky.

So, are you ready to find out HOW you can get rid of them? Me too. Let’s get down to business and read Caitlin’s article.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

You're The Expert Here

L.A. is full of outdoor spaces, but they can be hard to find wedged between freeways and apartment buildings. You gotta know where to look – and what to look for.

We want to hear your hiking hacks and secret spots. What’s the best place to spot wildlife, snap the perfect sunset pic or take a quiet walk with someone you love? Tell us where you go when you need to get away from it all, and we might include it in a future podcast episode. Share your spot.



Before You Go...Watch A Shakespeare Play Live OR Swing Through A Jazzy Night

The Echo Theater Company will be acting out A Midsummer Night's Dream at Elysian Park on August 13, 2022. (Courtesy of The Echo Theater Company )

I got your FREE.99 and NOT SO FREE Favorite events already lined up for you today. As always, my colleagues Christine Ziemba and Jessica Ogilvie have tons of events you can check out throughout this weekend . One includes a trip to one of my favorite spots: the Hollywood Bowl!

FREE.99

I LOVE Shakespeare. My absolute favorite play is A Midsummer Night’s Dream. I played the character of Helena in a theater class and I even shed a tear as I passionately acted out a scene between Helena and her good friend Hermia. Well, now you can watch much better actors in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Elysian Park. Echo Theater Company’s Theater Truck is coming back to the park with a family-friendly version of the classic play on Saturday at 4 p.m.

NOT SO FREE

Do you like to dance? What about swing dancing? Well, this might be your chance to try it out at the Summer Swing Nights music series at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo today through Sunday. Starting at $35, you can go back to the time of live seven-piece big bands, vocal harmonies and postmodern twists. If you’re interested in a dance class, get there at 7 p.m. If you just want to enjoy the show, it starts at 8 p.m. It sounds like a really good swing of a time!