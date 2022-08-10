The 210 Will Be Closed In Irwindale (Again) Next Week

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Starting on Aug. 17, traffic on the eastbound 210 in Irwindale will be re-routed to the westbound side in both directions between Irwindale Avenue and the 605.

The detour, which will be in place until the following Tuesday, will temporarily narrow the highway to three lanes in each direction.

🚧210 TAKEOVER🚧



Round 2 is almost here! I-210 will be reduced to three lanes in each direction from I-605 to Irwindale Ave on Aug. 17 @ 10pm - Aug. 23 @ 5am for hinge replacements on the San Gabriel River Bridge. AVOID the area, EXPECT delays! Use Metro L Line or @Metrolink! pic.twitter.com/Eem2HqYfOU — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 9, 2022

The detour will allow crews to continue making repairs on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

Caltrans Spokesperson Eric Menjivar said crews have to repair four hinges on the bridge. Those hinges allow the bridge to move whenever there's any type of seismic activity or "[when] there's a big load going through the freeway. So we want that movement and that flexibility on the bridge."

The I-210 repair is the latest in a series of bridge repairs made to prevent earthquake damage. The $31 million project is financed through a combination of funds — mostly federal, but also through SB1.

The closure takes effect next Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m. and lanes are scheduled to re-open the following Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The shutdown comes on the heels of a similar closure last month, which followed a similar pattern: westbound traffic was re-routed to the eastbound side for five days, temporarily narrowing the highway to three lanes in each direction.

Menjivar encourages drivers for whom this stretch of the 210 is part of their daily commute to avoid the area, either by finding another route, working from home or staying clear of the area altogether.