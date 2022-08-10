Support for LAist comes from
The 210 Will Be Closed In Irwindale (Again) Next Week

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Aug 10, 2022 11:50 AM
Cars on a freeway are shown from behind, stopped in traffic.
(GarySe7en
/
LAist Featured Photos on Flickr)
Starting on Aug. 17, traffic on the eastbound 210 in Irwindale will be re-routed to the westbound side in both directions between Irwindale Avenue and the 605.

The detour, which will be in place until the following Tuesday, will temporarily narrow the highway to three lanes in each direction.

The detour will allow crews to continue making repairs on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

Caltrans Spokesperson Eric Menjivar said crews have to repair four hinges on the bridge. Those hinges allow the bridge to move whenever there's any type of seismic activity or "[when] there's a big load going through the freeway. So we want that movement and that flexibility on the bridge."

The Brief

The I-210 repair is the latest in a series of bridge repairs made to prevent earthquake damage. The $31 million project is financed through a combination of funds — mostly federal, but also through SB1.

The closure takes effect next Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m. and lanes are scheduled to re-open the following Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The shutdown comes on the heels of a similar closure last month, which followed a similar pattern: westbound traffic was re-routed to the eastbound side for five days, temporarily narrowing the highway to three lanes in each direction.

Menjivar encourages drivers for whom this stretch of the 210 is part of their daily commute to avoid the area, either by finding another route, working from home or staying clear of the area altogether.

