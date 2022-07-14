San Gabriel Valley Drivers Prepare For A Mini-Carmageddon

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Caltrans is warning drivers to prepare for a miniature carmageddon on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

The five-day repair project on the San Gabriel River Bridge begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will affect the portion of the freeway between Irwindale Avenue and the 605. The work is expected to last until 4 a.m. on the following Tuesday.

Caltrans is encouraging folks to use the Metro Gold Line or the Metrolink San Bernardino Line to avoid delays during the 126-hour closure.

8 MORE DAYS! The 126-hour closure of WB I-210 is almost here! EB I-210 will be converted into 3 lanes in each direction near I-605 from July 20 (10PM) - July 26 (4AM). Use Metro Gold Line or @Metrolink San Bernardino Line to avoid the work zone and delays!



Westbound traffic will be re-routed to the eastbound side, temporarily narrowing the highway to three lanes in each direction.

In West Covina and Baldwin Park, a nearly three-day closure will occur on two westbound lanes on the I-10 from Vincent to Puente avenues from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, expect full overnight closures of all westbound lanes and the Azusa Avenue on-ramp to the westbound I-10 from 12 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday and from 11 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

🚧EXTENDED CLOSURE🚧 @CaltransDist7 plans 55-hour closure of two left WB I-10 lanes from Vincent Ave to Puente Ave in #WestCovina and #BaldwinPark from 10 PM FRI (7/15) to 5 AM MON (7/18) for pavement rehabilitation. Motorists should expect delays. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/qXd4WGRbPo — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 14, 2022

The 55-hour-closure will replace the pavement on the left westbound lane of the freeway.

Caltrans spokesperson Eric Menjivar is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

"If possible, if you're able to work from home, please do and just stay away from the area," he said.

Caltrans says the closures could start and end later, depending on weather conditions or construction issues.