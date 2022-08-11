Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: August 12 - 14

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Easter Sunrise services at the Hollywood Bowl. (Three Lions/Getty Images / Hulton Archive)

Friday, August 12; 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl 100: The Art Deco Era

Virtual

Organizers will trace the origins of the Hollywood Bowl, including the women who championed the concept of an outdoor amphitheater as a benefit to the community. Also discussed will be Art Deco architecture built during the Bowl's first 25 years, as well as the music, theater and dance presented onstage during the era.

COST: $8 members, $12 non-members; MORE INFO

Friday, August 12; 6 - 10 p.m.

Rock On Tour - Photos By Jérôme Brunet

Hotel Ziggy

8462 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

An exhibit, book signing and live music around the work of Jérôme Brunet, a photographer who's shot some of the greatest acts in rock, blues and soul. His work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, Billboard, The New York Times and more.

COST: Free; MORE INFO



Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14

FYC Fest

Various locations throughout L.A.

In honor of Prime Video’s 30 Emmy Award nominations, the company presents a weekend-long festival at three different locations in Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. Guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activations inspired by Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including mini-golf games, a target game and a participatory art installation. Special themed food trucks based on your favorite Prime TV shows will be positioned throughout FYC Fest.

COST: Free; MORE INFO

Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14

Summer Swing Nights 2022

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport St., El Segundo

Celebrating its fifth year, the Summer Swing Nights music series features a seven-piece band, swing dancing, and uplifting sounds of The Swing Tones. The Swing Tones bring you back to the days of vocal jazz by blending big band sounds and nostalgic tunes of the swing era and beyond with tight vocal harmonies and postmodern twists.

COST: Tickets range from $35 to $100; MORE INFO

Saturday, August 13; 1 - 6 p.m.

Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival

The Aero Theater

1328 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival is a film festival showcasing exclusively feminist experimental art and narrative work, centered on the subversive, unique, and innovative. Artists featured are redefining how womxn are represented in mainstream cinema.

COST: $10 members, $15 non-members; MORE INFO

Saturday, August 13; 4 p.m.

Echo Theater Company's THTR TRUK: "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Angel’s Point Picnic Area

Elysian Park

Echo Theater Company’s Theater Truck returns to Elysian Park with a family-friendly rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

COST: Free; MORE INFO

Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14

Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Various Venues

Little Tokyo, Downtown L.A.

Featuring a parade, a queen coronation, dancers, music and more, the weeks-long festival began on Aug. 2 and will run through Aug. 21. Nisei Week is one of the longest running ethnic festivals in the United States, celebrating the history and culture of the Japanese and Japanese American communities.

COST: Events range in price; MORE INFO

Jake Owen performs onstage during day one of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14

Tailgate Fest

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana

This two-day country music festival features performances by superstars including Jake Owen, The Eli Young Band, Ashland Craft and more. Other activities include an ongoing pool party, two-stepping at a pop-up honky tonk and a tailgating competition.

COST: Tickets start at $49, with add-ons including parking, tailgating and more. MORE INFO



Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14

Within Sound: The Acoustic Sculptures of Michael Brewster

Mount Wilson Observatory, Pasadena

Within Sound: The Acoustic Sculptures of Michael Brewster immerses visitors in the sonic environments of the pioneering sound artist who introduced his concept of Acoustic Sculpture in 1974. Brewster's work is both science and art; six representative pieces capture Brewster’s artistic evolution over four decades heard within the confines of the 100-inch dome of the observatory.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, August 13; 7 - 10 p.m.

​VHM Film Festival

Vice Media OUTDOORS

589 Venice Blvd., Venice

The Venice Heritage Museum is hosting an outdoor film festival featuring short films from UCLA Film & Television Archive, Venice Arts, Venice Heritage Museum and more. Films include The Savages (1967), Dogs of Venice and others.

COST: $20 for adults, free for children; MORE INFO

Sunday, August 14; 2 - 4 p.m.

MONEYGAME: THE SHOW

Closing reception

ArtBarLA

12017 Venice Blvd., L.A.

Over five years, L.A.-based fine art photographer Elizabeth Waterman spent her Saturday nights in clubs in five U.S. cities, photographing and building a rapport with the strippers and exotic dancers who make their livelihoods there. MONEYGAME: THE SHOW, the first-ever exhibition of this portfolio, is on view.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, August 14; 1 - 3 p.m.

Sunday Grooves: Chrisol

TASTE Food Hall Courtyard, FIGat7th

735 S Figueroa St., L.A.

From Chino, California, Chrisol is a rising star in L.A.’s indie music scene. Blending the influence of a certain Tejana superstar with a bevy of inspiration ranging from the Talking Heads to Ella Fitzgerald, her music is a journey to discover her identity as a first generation Mexicana growing up with a foot in two worlds.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Outdoor Pick

L.A. Dodgers Foundation Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's annual run will take place on the evening of Aug. 13, with a 5K, a 10K and a kids fun run in Dodger Stadium. Views of the downtown L.A. skyline and a cool-down lap around the Dodger Stadium warning track lend the event an especially L.A. vibe.



Viewing Pick

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

The third season of Never Have I Ever finds Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends learning that relationships aren’t always about romance. Executive produced by Mindy Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher, the program follows Devi and her friends as they navigate life at Sherman Oaks High. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) streams on Netflix on Aug. 12.



Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

