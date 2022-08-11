Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: August 12 - 14
Check out legendary rock n' roll photography. Get your swing dance on. Celebrate womxn filmmakers. And more.
Friday, August 12; 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl 100: The Art Deco Era
Virtual
Organizers will trace the origins of the Hollywood Bowl, including the women who championed the concept of an outdoor amphitheater as a benefit to the community. Also discussed will be Art Deco architecture built during the Bowl's first 25 years, as well as the music, theater and dance presented onstage during the era.
COST: $8 members, $12 non-members; MORE INFO
Friday, August 12; 6 - 10 p.m.
Rock On Tour - Photos By Jérôme Brunet
Hotel Ziggy
8462 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
An exhibit, book signing and live music around the work of Jérôme Brunet, a photographer who's shot some of the greatest acts in rock, blues and soul. His work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, Billboard, The New York Times and more.
COST: Free; MORE INFO
Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14
FYC Fest
Various locations throughout L.A.
In honor of Prime Video’s 30 Emmy Award nominations, the company presents a weekend-long festival at three different locations in Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. Guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activations inspired by Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including mini-golf games, a target game and a participatory art installation. Special themed food trucks based on your favorite Prime TV shows will be positioned throughout FYC Fest.
COST: Free; MORE INFO
Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14
Summer Swing Nights 2022
Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport St., El Segundo
Celebrating its fifth year, the Summer Swing Nights music series features a seven-piece band, swing dancing, and uplifting sounds of The Swing Tones. The Swing Tones bring you back to the days of vocal jazz by blending big band sounds and nostalgic tunes of the swing era and beyond with tight vocal harmonies and postmodern twists.
COST: Tickets range from $35 to $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13; 1 - 6 p.m.
Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival
The Aero Theater
1328 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival is a film festival showcasing exclusively feminist experimental art and narrative work, centered on the subversive, unique, and innovative. Artists featured are redefining how womxn are represented in mainstream cinema.
COST: $10 members, $15 non-members; MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13; 4 p.m.
Echo Theater Company's THTR TRUK: "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Angel’s Point Picnic Area
Elysian Park
Echo Theater Company’s Theater Truck returns to Elysian Park with a family-friendly rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
COST: Free; MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14
Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Various Venues
Little Tokyo, Downtown L.A.
Featuring a parade, a queen coronation, dancers, music and more, the weeks-long festival began on Aug. 2 and will run through Aug. 21. Nisei Week is one of the longest running ethnic festivals in the United States, celebrating the history and culture of the Japanese and Japanese American communities.
COST: Events range in price; MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14
Tailgate Fest
Auto Club Speedway
9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana
This two-day country music festival features performances by superstars including Jake Owen, The Eli Young Band, Ashland Craft and more. Other activities include an ongoing pool party, two-stepping at a pop-up honky tonk and a tailgating competition.
COST: Tickets start at $49, with add-ons including parking, tailgating and more. MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13 - Sunday, August 14
Within Sound: The Acoustic Sculptures of Michael Brewster
Mount Wilson Observatory, Pasadena
Within Sound: The Acoustic Sculptures of Michael Brewster immerses visitors in the sonic environments of the pioneering sound artist who introduced his concept of Acoustic Sculpture in 1974. Brewster's work is both science and art; six representative pieces capture Brewster’s artistic evolution over four decades heard within the confines of the 100-inch dome of the observatory.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Saturday, August 13; 7 - 10 p.m.
VHM Film Festival
Vice Media OUTDOORS
589 Venice Blvd., Venice
The Venice Heritage Museum is hosting an outdoor film festival featuring short films from UCLA Film & Television Archive, Venice Arts, Venice Heritage Museum and more. Films include The Savages (1967), Dogs of Venice and others.
COST: $20 for adults, free for children; MORE INFO
Sunday, August 14; 2 - 4 p.m.
MONEYGAME: THE SHOW
Closing reception
ArtBarLA
12017 Venice Blvd., L.A.
Over five years, L.A.-based fine art photographer Elizabeth Waterman spent her Saturday nights in clubs in five U.S. cities, photographing and building a rapport with the strippers and exotic dancers who make their livelihoods there. MONEYGAME: THE SHOW, the first-ever exhibition of this portfolio, is on view.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, August 14; 1 - 3 p.m.
Sunday Grooves: Chrisol
TASTE Food Hall Courtyard, FIGat7th
735 S Figueroa St., L.A.
From Chino, California, Chrisol is a rising star in L.A.’s indie music scene. Blending the influence of a certain Tejana superstar with a bevy of inspiration ranging from the Talking Heads to Ella Fitzgerald, her music is a journey to discover her identity as a first generation Mexicana growing up with a foot in two worlds.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
L.A. Dodgers Foundation Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's annual run will take place on the evening of Aug. 13, with a 5K, a 10K and a kids fun run in Dodger Stadium. Views of the downtown L.A. skyline and a cool-down lap around the Dodger Stadium warning track lend the event an especially L.A. vibe.
Viewing Pick
Never Have I Ever (Season 3)
The third season of Never Have I Ever finds Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends learning that relationships aren’t always about romance. Executive produced by Mindy Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher, the program follows Devi and her friends as they navigate life at Sherman Oaks High. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) streams on Netflix on Aug. 12.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Downtown's Asterid launches Sunday brunch service from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Izakaya restaurant kodō will offer a 15 course omakase menu for $150. Available for 11 guests at the sushi bar, the menu includes 10 pieces of nigiri, 3 small plates, shime and dessert. Omakase is offered for guests with reservations during kodō’s dinner hours (Wednesdays - Sundays, 5:30 - 11 p.m.).
- The Bruery’s 14th Anniversary Invitational takes place in Orange County on Aug. 13 from 12 – 4 p.m., offering unlimited pours from some of the area's best craft beer and alcohol producers.
- Eszett, Silver Lake’s favorite neighborhood wine bar, is hosting TATTOO + BBQ, featuring flash tattoos by Liz Kim, on Aug. 14 from 5 - 9:30 p.m.
- Gracias Madre in West Hollywood celebrates the release of the restaurant's cookbook, The Gracias Madre Cookbook, featuring the fresh, bright flavors of Mexico and Southern California, adapted for the plant-based home cook from one of L.A.'s favorite restaurants. Aug. 14 from 2 - 4 p.m.