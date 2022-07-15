Morning Brief: Curbing Gang Violence With Ball, The Possible End Of Trash Incinerators, National Ice Cream Day

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, July 15.

You know what I’ve been in the mood for lately? Hooping.

What’s that you say? Do I know how to hoop? Well, I did get a trophy (it was a participation trophy after completing a season…actually) when I was like 10 years old. And I did use to play REALLY informal pick up games with my cousins and brother, but that’s about it.

Let’s face it. I will never be anywhere near as good as my girls Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Skylar Diggins-Smith or Liz Cambage, but I know how to do a little something on the court. Nothing of meaning behind it either.

BUT there are some folks in Pasadena who ARE playing with a purpose.

My amazing colleague Emily Elena Dugdale spent part of her beautiful, chill Saturday afternoon watching a three-on-three basketball tournament at Robinson Park in northwest Pasadena. Why might you ask?

Gang interventionists in Pasadena are trying to curb gang violence by playing ball with some of the young men in the community. Mark Sutton, one of the gang interventionists she spoke with, said the entire event was real casual. Everyone was out there getting along with each other — whether they were in a gang or not.

This is a partnership effort from the city of Pasadena, but the gang interventionists were the ones who pitched it to the city staff. Hmmmm…interesting…so what are the interventionists responsible for and what is the city doing to support this effort?

Well THIS tidbit in Emily’s article stood out to me:

“Some interventionists think the city needs to do more to promote their work and support events like the basketball tourney. Standing at the hot dog grill, interventionist Flavio Andrade pulled out a city flyer announcing the event in small print.

‘“A normal gang member, my friend, is not going to see this,” said Andrade, who had put on a handball tournament earlier in the day with the same goal as the basketball competition.

Speaking of the hoops tournament, he said, “I paid for the food. So where’s the city in this?”’

Emily told me that not only did interventionists bring the food, organized to get a DJ there and also arranged for donated gift cards to be handed to the players. The city did allow them to use the basketball court and provided some equipment.

With all this said, I’m just really glad that everyone was having a good time playing ball. It sounds like it was successful. This definitely won’t be the last tournament according to Emily’s article.

I might have to join them. I heard they were handing out $100 in cash to the winners. They don’t know that they MIGHT have a (wanna be) female Steph Curry out in these L.A. streets.

*Starts practicing shooting three-pointers*

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Since 1988, one trash incinerator in Long Beach has burned most of the trash from cities across L.A. County that isn’t recycled or sent to landfills. It was once seen as the solution to overflowing landfills, but now, environmental activists who advocate for a zero-waste future and more recycling initiatives say its end has come .

from cities across L.A. County that isn’t recycled or sent to landfills. It was once seen as the solution to overflowing landfills, but now, environmental activists who advocate for a . A California bill that is set to become law by the end of summer would compel people with serious mental health issues into care and housing . County officials and mental health advocates are raising concerns about whether they have the resources to implement it , and if the fundamental premise of the law — involuntary care — even makes sense.

by the end of summer would . County officials and mental health advocates are , and if the fundamental premise of the law — involuntary care — even makes sense. Most college students are enjoying their summer breaks back home right now, but some are happy to be able to stay back on campus, thanks to California organizations that are offering scholarships and support to college students who face homelessness over summer and winter breaks.

over summer and winter breaks. There are 400,000 fewer houses in Los Angeles than are needed to meet the current demand, according to a new study that exposes the seriousness of the national housing crisis .

that exposes the seriousness of the . In California, it is illegal for a landlord to evict you without just cause by doing things like changing locks or shutting off water, and Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging law enforcement across the statement to protect renters whose rights may have been violated.

