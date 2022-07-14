Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

With More Renters At Risk, California Is Urging Law Enforcement To Help Prevent Illegal Evictions

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jul 13, 2022 5:44 PM
An eviction notice and paperwork.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging law enforcement agencies across the state to help protect tenants against so-called "self-help" evictions, which can include a landlord changing locks without a court order, shutting off water or removing a tenant's personal items.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging law enforcement agencies across the state to help protect tenants against so-called "self-help" evictions.

These can include a landlord:

  • Changing locks without a court order
  • Shutting off water
  • Removing a tenant's personal items

In a bulletin posted Wednesday to all sheriffs and police chiefs in the state, Bonta noted all of that is illegal. The Tenant Protection Act restricts landlords from evicting many tenants without just cause.

As the cost of living continues to rise, many tenants are struggling to pay rent. That's left close to 1.5 million renters at risk of eviction, Bonta said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

He said while renter protections may frustrate landlords who have tenants who aren't paying rent, property owners are responsible for going through the court process to get them out.

The Brief

Since March, local landlord groups have argued that the protections need to end. They say that as pandemic-era restrictions eased — businesses have reopened, unemployment rates dropped and vaccines are widely available — added protections for renters are no longer necessary.

Regardless of any additional buffers created to help renters weather the pandemic, Bonta said the fundamental process for evictions in California remain the same. He said "the law is clear on the process."

"The only lawful way to evict a tenant is to go to court and have the court order the sheriff or the marshal to carry out the eviction," he said.

He urged renters to report any violations to the state Justice Department's Housing Strike Force.

In Los Angeles County, low-income tenants who could not pay rent due to COVID-19 regained protection from evictions on July 1 after a state law temporarily revoked the county's protections.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories