More Pellet Gun Shootings Reported on Orange County Freeways

Six more incidents of vehicles being hit by pellet gun shots were reported Friday on Orange County freeways — bringing the total number of shootings over the past month to about 60, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Windows and windshields have been blown out by the pellet gun fire along the 91, 55 and 22 freeways. No injuries have been reported so far, but Officer Dan Olivas, a spokesman for the CHP's Inland Division, says it's still a dangerous situation:

"The drivers or passengers of these vehicles could get struck with these projectiles, or it could cause the driver to lose control of their vehicle and possibly cause a collision, cause further damage and injuries," Olivas said.

It's not know if the shootings are connected. Olivas said investigators are looking for witnesses to help supplement data from freeway cameras, and the CHP has added patrol cars to the area.