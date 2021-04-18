Maxine Waters Attends Minnesota Protest Over Killing Of Daunte Wright

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

L.A. Congresswoman Maxine Waters attended a protest in Minnesota over the killing of Daunte Wright Saturday night.

Wright was a 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Kim Potter, a white former police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center last Sunday.

Waters said she was there to stand with the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

“We have to persist in calling for justice,” she said. “We have to let people know that we are not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases.”

The killing of George Floyd last summer sparked massive protests in L.A. and across the country that continued for months.

"I just could not sleep, I could not rest, I could not be satisfied without coming here to let the family know, and the friends know and all those who organized for justice know that I stand with you," said Waters.

According to officials, Waters departed the protest as an altercation occurred between protesters and reporters outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.