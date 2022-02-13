Super Bowl LVI: The Sights And Scene On The Way To The Big Game

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

LAist relies on you to stay independent.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

We're heading to SoFi Stadium to take in the sights and sounds of the fanfare around the game. Because we sure don't have tickets!

Julia Paskin and Robert Garrova are out this hot and sunny Super Bowl Sunday to bring us the story.

Julia ran into Molly Hampton and Kyle Hampton, married couple from Cincinnati living in Los Angeles for 7 years. They say "Its been a long road. We're happy to be here today!" #SBinLA #Bengals #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cLD3doBQwT — LAist (@LAist) February 13, 2022

The Journey

Julia Paskin reports her long 90-plus-minute public transit commute from the San Gabriel Valley left her cranky. But once she got close the excitement has been infectious.

Super Bowl Shuttle

Along the way she spoke to two Irish exchange students who were heading from UC Riverside to Inglewood for the tailgating experience.

"We were at the Rams-Cardinals game already and it's just tailgating is crazy to us. We don't see that kind of stuff at home," said Ronan McGuinness of Galway, Ireland. "It's like a festival."

Overall, L.A. gets high marks so far.

"Oh it's mad. We've seen nothing like it before in Ireland so different," McGuinness said.

But what about our public transportation?

"Public transport isn't great over here," said Oisin Nolan of Kildare. "It's kind of poor."

These Fans Are Ready

At Woody's Bar-B-Que in Inglewood fans are getting ready to watch. (Julia Paskin / LAist)

Outside Woody's Bar-B-Q in Inglewood, the smoke is billowing and making everyone in the neighborhood hungry. The vibes are just good on the street, people saying hello to strangers and having a good time.

Andre and Robert Reyes (pictured above) are from Inglewood and season ticket holders. They made the point that they're not just Rams fans today, they're Rams fans all the time.

And they're also happy about the business coming into the city.

The Parking Costs Are Real

Johnny Banda said he was hoping to sell the spot and get out of the sun. (Robert Garrova / LAist)

We knew it would be expensive to park near the stadium so we stopped to chat with Johnny Banda in Inglewood. He's a short distance from SoFi and said once he noticed his neighbors were offering spots, he decided to get into the action.

Prices at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday as reported on SpotHero (Screenshot courtesy SpotHero)

"I'm charging $300," he told Robert Garrova. "The only reason that, I see further down the street someone is charging 5 (hundred) and another place was charging 4 (hundred)."

"I just want to sell this parking place and go inside they house," Banda said, noting "it's kinda hot out here."

The Traffic

With 90 minutes to kickoff the side streets near Manchester are starting to look...

(Julia Paskin / LAist)

This rickshaw driver (who when asked his named responded that his Instagram handle is "Michael Helix") told Julia he's "charging whatever he can."

Rickshaw driver near SoFi Stadium said he was charging "whatever he can. (Julia Paskin / LAist)

Quenching Thirst And Buying Merch

A vendor is set up near SoFi Stadium (Julia Paskin / LAist )

(Julia Paskin) A food truck near SoFi Stadium (Julia Paskin)

Yers, Julia did partake of Antojitos Martin's refreshing and startling colored drink. She didn't have a bacon-wrapped dog since, well, she's a vegetarian.

Leading up to the game we had Gab Chabran give us a tour of classic L.A. street food.

You haven't been to L.A. until you've been to L.A. street vendors. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)