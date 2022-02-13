Super Bowl LVI: The Sights And Scene On The Way To The Big Game
We're heading to SoFi Stadium to take in the sights and sounds of the fanfare around the game. Because we sure don't have tickets!
Julia Paskin and Robert Garrova are out this hot and sunny Super Bowl Sunday to bring us the story.
Julia ran into Molly Hampton and Kyle Hampton, married couple from Cincinnati living in Los Angeles for 7 years. They say "Its been a long road. We're happy to be here today!" #SBinLA #Bengals #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cLD3doBQwT— LAist (@LAist) February 13, 2022
The Journey
Julia Paskin reports her long 90-plus-minute public transit commute from the San Gabriel Valley left her cranky. But once she got close the excitement has been infectious.
Along the way she spoke to two Irish exchange students who were heading from UC Riverside to Inglewood for the tailgating experience.
"We were at the Rams-Cardinals game already and it's just tailgating is crazy to us. We don't see that kind of stuff at home," said Ronan McGuinness of Galway, Ireland. "It's like a festival."
Overall, L.A. gets high marks so far.
"Oh it's mad. We've seen nothing like it before in Ireland so different," McGuinness said.
But what about our public transportation?
"Public transport isn't great over here," said Oisin Nolan of Kildare. "It's kind of poor."
These Fans Are Ready
Outside Woody's Bar-B-Q in Inglewood, the smoke is billowing and making everyone in the neighborhood hungry. The vibes are just good on the street, people saying hello to strangers and having a good time.
Andre and Robert Reyes (pictured above) are from Inglewood and season ticket holders. They made the point that they're not just Rams fans today, they're Rams fans all the time.
And they're also happy about the business coming into the city.
The Parking Costs Are Real
We knew it would be expensive to park near the stadium so we stopped to chat with Johnny Banda in Inglewood. He's a short distance from SoFi and said once he noticed his neighbors were offering spots, he decided to get into the action.
"I'm charging $300," he told Robert Garrova. "The only reason that, I see further down the street someone is charging 5 (hundred) and another place was charging 4 (hundred)."
"I just want to sell this parking place and go inside they house," Banda said, noting "it's kinda hot out here."
The Traffic
With 90 minutes to kickoff the side streets near Manchester are starting to look...
This rickshaw driver (who when asked his named responded that his Instagram handle is "Michael Helix") told Julia he's "charging whatever he can."
Quenching Thirst And Buying Merch
Yers, Julia did partake of Antojitos Martin's refreshing and startling colored drink. She didn't have a bacon-wrapped dog since, well, she's a vegetarian.
Leading up to the game we had Gab Chabran give us a tour of classic L.A. street food.