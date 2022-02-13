Support for LAist comes from
Play In LA

Super Bowl LVI: The Sights And Scene On The Way To The Big Game

By  Robert Garrova  and Julia Paskin
Updated Feb 13, 2022 2:53 PM
Published Feb 13, 2022 1:26 PM
Half a dozen fans, three in Rams gear, one in a Bengals jersey, and two not in athletic apparel pose together
Fans hang out together in Inglewood waiting to get into the concierge area for tailgating.
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist)
We're heading to SoFi Stadium to take in the sights and sounds of the fanfare around the game. Because we sure don't have tickets!

Julia Paskin and Robert Garrova are out this hot and sunny Super Bowl Sunday to bring us the story.

The Journey

Julia Paskin reports her long 90-plus-minute public transit commute from the San Gabriel Valley left her cranky. But once she got close the excitement has been infectious.

Super Bowl Shuttle

Along the way she spoke to two Irish exchange students who were heading from UC Riverside to Inglewood for the tailgating experience.

"We were at the Rams-Cardinals game already and it's just tailgating is crazy to us. We don't see that kind of stuff at home," said Ronan McGuinness of Galway, Ireland. "It's like a festival."

Overall, L.A. gets high marks so far.

"Oh it's mad. We've seen nothing like it before in Ireland so different," McGuinness said.

But what about our public transportation?

"Public transport isn't great over here," said Oisin Nolan of Kildare. "It's kind of poor."

These Fans Are Ready

Three men in Rams gear stand in the sun outside Woody's Bar-B-Que.
At Woody's Bar-B-Que in Inglewood fans are getting ready to watch.
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist)

Outside Woody's Bar-B-Q in Inglewood, the smoke is billowing and making everyone in the neighborhood hungry. The vibes are just good on the street, people saying hello to strangers and having a good time.

Andre and Robert Reyes (pictured above) are from Inglewood and season ticket holders. They made the point that they're not just Rams fans today, they're Rams fans all the time.

And they're also happy about the business coming into the city.

The Parking Costs Are Real

A man in an LA Dodgers ball cap and safety vest advertises a parking spot for $300.
Johnny Banda said he was hoping to sell the spot and get out of the sun.
(Robert Garrova
/
LAist)

We knew it would be expensive to park near the stadium so we stopped to chat with Johnny Banda in Inglewood. He's a short distance from SoFi and said once he noticed his neighbors were offering spots, he decided to get into the action.

A map shows prices near SoFi stadium (marked by a red pin) via SpotHero.
Prices at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday as reported on SpotHero
(Screenshot courtesy SpotHero)

"I'm charging $300," he told Robert Garrova. "The only reason that, I see further down the street someone is charging 5 (hundred) and another place was charging 4 (hundred)."

"I just want to sell this parking place and go inside they house," Banda said, noting "it's kinda hot out here."

The Traffic

With 90 minutes to kickoff the side streets near Manchester are starting to look...

A long line of cars navigates a street heading toward SoFi Stadium
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist)

This rickshaw driver (who when asked his named responded that his Instagram handle is "Michael Helix") told Julia he's "charging whatever he can."

A man in a Dodgers cap has his thumb up a he leans on his red rickshaw. There is a small dog in his front basket.
Rickshaw driver near SoFi Stadium said he was charging "whatever he can.
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist)

Quenching Thirst And Buying Merch

A pop up tent displays an array of Rams gear in blue and gold.
A vendor is set up near SoFi Stadium
(Julia Paskin
/
LAist )
A row of aqua colored drinks in plastic cups with lids
(Julia Paskin)
A colorful food truck advertises $5 backon wrapped hot dogs
A food truck near SoFi Stadium
(Julia Paskin)

Yers, Julia did partake of Antojitos Martin's refreshing and startling colored drink. She didn't have a bacon-wrapped dog since, well, she's a vegetarian.

Leading up to the game we had Gab Chabran give us a tour of classic L.A. street food.

Colorful splotches of paint highlight line drawings of an assortment of classic Los Angeles street foods.
You haven't been to L.A. until you've been to L.A. street vendors.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
What questions do you have about Southern California?

