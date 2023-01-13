Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died After Being Rushed To LA Area Hospital
Topline:
Lisa Marie Presley — the only daughter of rock 'n roll giant and movie star Elvis Presley — died today at the age of 54.
What happened: Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement reported by the Associated Press that her daughter died after paramedics rushed her to the hospital earlier today.
Hours earlier, Priscilla Presley asked for prayers and privacy.
My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.— Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023
-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx
What we know so far: L.A. County Fire confirmed it dispatched an ambulance to a Calabasas home in the same block where Lisa Marie Presley lived. AP reported that the person was a woman in full cardiac arrest.
She had attended the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills earlier this week where Elvis — a movie about her father — was up for several awards.
