News

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died After Being Rushed To LA Area Hospital

By  Nick Roman  and Phoenix Tso
Published Jan 12, 2023 6:18 PM
A light-skinned woman with long brown hair, wearing red lipstick and a black dress, stands in front of a blue background.
Lisa Marie Presley on Tuesday at the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Her death at age 54 was announced Thursday after she was taken to an L.A. hospital following an apparent cardiac arrest.
(Joe Scarnici
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Lisa Marie Presley — the only daughter of rock 'n roll giant and movie star Elvis Presley — died today at the age of 54.

What happened: Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement reported by the Associated Press that her daughter died after paramedics rushed her to the hospital earlier today.

Hours earlier, Priscilla Presley asked for prayers and privacy.

What we know so far: L.A. County Fire confirmed it dispatched an ambulance to a Calabasas home in the same block where Lisa Marie Presley lived. AP reported that the person was a woman in full cardiac arrest.

She had attended the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills earlier this week where Elvis — a movie about her father — was up for several awards.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child and a singer in her own right, dies