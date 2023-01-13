Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died After Being Rushed To LA Area Hospital

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Lisa Marie Presley — the only daughter of rock 'n roll giant and movie star Elvis Presley — died today at the age of 54.

What happened: Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement reported by the Associated Press that her daughter died after paramedics rushed her to the hospital earlier today.

Hours earlier, Priscilla Presley asked for prayers and privacy.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023

What we know so far: L.A. County Fire confirmed it dispatched an ambulance to a Calabasas home in the same block where Lisa Marie Presley lived. AP reported that the person was a woman in full cardiac arrest.

She had attended the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills earlier this week where Elvis — a movie about her father — was up for several awards.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child and a singer in her own right, dies