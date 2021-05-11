Nick Roman

Nick RomanHost, All Things Considered
You can hear me on 89.3 KPCC in the afternoons hosting our newsroom's "All Things Considered" show.
I’m also a native Southern Californian. I grew up in Monrovia, but I’ve lived in Orange County ever since I went to college at UC Irvine in the ’70s. I’ve also been a Cal State Long Beach journalism instructor for the past 30 years.
And if you’ve ever listened to A Martinez and me with Larry Mantle during the “Triple Play” on our public affairs show “AirTalk,” you also know I’m a big Dodger fan!
What hosting “All Things Considered” really means is I’m your companion after work or after school or when you pick up your kids. I’m the guy who tells you what’s going in Southern California every day, why it’s important, and what it means for you!
It’s something I’ve been doing on public radio in Southern California since 1980. That’s a really long time! The stories you hear and read from our newsroom aren’t simply facts and figures or names and dates. For each one, something happened before — and something will happen next. And often, one story affects the next one you hear.
My job is to figure it all out, weave it together — and bring it you. It’s a great responsibility - but it’s also great fun. And I’m grateful that you trust me to do it. Thanks for listening!
