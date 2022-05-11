Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LAist/KPCC Wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By  Mike Roe
Published May 11, 2022 12:39 PM
Tim Jin at his computer, using his feet to type.
Tim Jin is on several boards and spends much of his day answering emails and participating in Zoom calls. But he needs help from his aides for day-to-day tasks like eating and getting dressed, which is why he wanted them to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
(Jackie Fortiér
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The LAist/KPCC newsroom won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in honors announced Wednesday.

Health reporter Jackie Fortiér’s story, “People With Developmental Disabilities Want Their Home Health Workers Vaccinated,” won in the Hard News category. The story covered how, while many California health workers were facing a deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19, in-home health aides weren’t included in that list — and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were upset about that omission.

Following Fortiér’s story, Los Angeles County added in-home health care workers to the required vaccination list , while the state made the addition later that same month. A county public information officer and a disability advocate credited that initial story for the policy changes. You can read and listen to the original story here.

Reporting from Josie Huang won in the Excellence in Writing category. Her work covering Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area was honored, with judges considering her stories on the mob that killed a tenth of the city’s Chinese population 150 years ago, as well as her piece on fans of K-pop act BTS contributing millions to the city’s economy.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

The “Child Care, Unfiltered” project, led by early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and engagement producer Stefanie Ritoper, won in the Excellence in Innovation category. This work included extensive community engagement, with LAist/KPCC giving cameras to a dozen child care providers and early educators across Southern California and working with them as they documented their lives.

Their photos showed what child care was like during the pandemic and were joined by reporting both online and on-air — the online reporting was presented in both English and Spanish. LAist/KPCC hosted our first fully bilingual virtual event as part of this project. Beyond the LAist site, the photography was also showcased in five in-person photography installations.

The Murrows, named for the famed broadcast journalist, are awarded by RTDNA, the Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional winners move on to be considered for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories