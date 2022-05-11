LAist/KPCC Wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The LAist/KPCC newsroom won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in honors announced Wednesday .

Health reporter Jackie Fortiér’s story, “People With Developmental Disabilities Want Their Home Health Workers Vaccinated,” won in the Hard News category. The story covered how, while many California health workers were facing a deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19, in-home health aides weren’t included in that list — and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were upset about that omission.

Following Fortiér’s story, Los Angeles County added in-home health care workers to the required vaccination list , while the state made the addition later that same month. A county public information officer and a disability advocate credited that initial story for the policy changes. You can read and listen to the original story here.

Reporting from Josie Huang won in the Excellence in Writing category. Her work covering Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area was honored, with judges considering her stories on the mob that killed a tenth of the city’s Chinese population 150 years ago , as well as her piece on fans of K-pop act BTS contributing millions to the city’s economy .

The “Child Care, Unfiltered” project , led by early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and engagement producer Stefanie Ritoper, won in the Excellence in Innovation category. This work included extensive community engagement, with LAist/KPCC giving cameras to a dozen child care providers and early educators across Southern California and working with them as they documented their lives.

Their photos showed what child care was like during the pandemic and were joined by reporting both online and on-air — the online reporting was presented in both English and Spanish. LAist/KPCC hosted our first fully bilingual virtual event as part of this project. Beyond the LAist site, the photography was also showcased in five in-person photography installations.

The Murrows, named for the famed broadcast journalist, are awarded by RTDNA, the Radio Television Digital News Association . Regional winners move on to be considered for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.