LA To Consider Ban On Rodeo 'Tools Of Torment' As Soon As January

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

A proposed law that would ban certain tools that cause animals “torment or suffering” in rodeo competitions is on track for a January vote.

What it would ban: "Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to, electric prods or shocking devices, flank or bucking straps, wire tie-downs, sharpened or fixed spurs rowels, and lariats or lassos,” reads the draft ordinance, which was approved by a key committee on Wednesday.

Are there precedents? L.A.’s proposed law is modeled after the nation’s first ordinance outlawing rodeo competition entirely, passed in Pittsburgh in 1992. Other Southern California rodeo laws, like in Laguna Woods (2000), Pasadena (2001), Chino Hills (2010), and Irvine (2011) also explicitly ban rodeo events. L.A.’s would not, at least in writing.

What's next: The January vote. Now that the motion has passed the committee, “[t]here’s nothing that should stop us from schedule,” said the motion's co-author, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.