Inside Pomona’s Temporary Shelter For Migrant Children

Members of Congress toured the shelter for migrant children at the Pomona Fairplex last Friday, in Congresswoman Norma Torres' district.

"The classrooms are portables,” Torres said. “The dining facilities are covered outdoor facilities, and it's mainly near the area where the old racetrack used to be."

Congresswoman Torres said the staffing ratio is one adult to six children, and a few kids have already left with family or sponsors.

"As of [Thursday], two children were reunited, and remember, they just got here Saturday night,” she said. “Their goal is to get them reunited within the first two weeks."

Torres said there are 280 kids at the shelter. The majority of children — 90% — are from Guatemala or Honduras.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the shelter, said 14 children at the shelter tested positive for COVID-19. They are in isolation, along with their siblings.