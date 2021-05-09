Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
BREAKING —  FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Ages 12-15

Share This
News

Inside Pomona’s Temporary Shelter For Migrant Children

By  Chris Greenspon
Published May 9, 2021 10:30 AM
5c193459948d9c000a5a3d27-eight.jpg
At the Benito Juarez Sports Complex near downtown Tijuana, some migrants placed American flags on their tents.
(Photo by Peggy Peattie)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Members of Congress toured the shelter for migrant children at the Pomona Fairplex last Friday, in Congresswoman Norma Torres' district.

"The classrooms are portables,” Torres said. “The dining facilities are covered outdoor facilities, and it's mainly near the area where the old racetrack used to be."

Congresswoman Torres said the staffing ratio is one adult to six children, and a few kids have already left with family or sponsors.

"As of [Thursday], two children were reunited, and remember, they just got here Saturday night,” she said. “Their goal is to get them reunited within the first two weeks."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Torres said there are 280 kids at the shelter. The majority of children — 90% — are from Guatemala or Honduras.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the shelter, said 14 children at the shelter tested positive for COVID-19. They are in isolation, along with their siblings.

Related Stories