Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Important Update On Closure Of Pasadena's Central Library For Seismic Concerns

By  Monica Bushman  and Chris Greenspon
Published May 28, 2021 2:50 PM
The front facade of Pasadena's Central Library, with a fountain in front of steps.
Pasadena's Central Library.
(Courtesy City of Pasadena)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The historic Central Library in Pasadena closed earlier this month because of seismic safety concerns.

Now City Manager Steve Mermell says it might take five years to reopen to the public. And that's if all goes well.

"Our engineers are continuing their work on developing what the appropriate retrofit plan would be," he said. "And then we will work on developing what type of funding plan would we need to manage that."

A recent structural assessment found that most of the library's load-bearing walls are made of unreinforced masonry. It's a type of material that according to a 1993 city ordinance must be retrofitted or demolished.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Right now, the city is looking to move the library's resources to other branches to keep them in circulation. Mermell says that also might take some time, but he's hopeful it will happen by the end of this year.

What questions do you have about Los Angeles?

Related Stories