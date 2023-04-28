Where’s The Accounting For The Mayor’s Inside Safe Plan? And More Headlines

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Less than two weeks ago, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the city about her budget plans, emphasizing her commitment to getting unhoused people off the streets with her Inside Safe program. But LAist found that transparency reports, which track spending on the program, have not been publicly provided.



The Mayor's Transparency Reports

The L.A. City Council requested the reports in January, to be provided every two weeks to council members. But that hasn't been happening, LAist has learned.

My colleague Nick Gerda has an exclusive story about this delay, digging into questions about how the money set aside for the mayor’s signature program is — and isn’t — being spent. Especially now that Mayor Bass is asking for an additional $250 million to help alleviate the city’s homelessness problem.

Individual city council members say they’ve been briefed about her administration's efforts in their districts. And she has given press updates on the people who have been given housing under the Inside Safe program. The communication is there but proper accounting can help us understand what is working, and what is not.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Another COVID variant , this time connected to cases of pink eye, has popped up in L.A. County. Here’s what we know so far.

, this time connected to cases of pink eye, has popped up in L.A. County. Here’s what we know so far. Spending on the LAPD and housing drew the most questions from L.A. City Council members during an initial committee review of the Mayor's proposed budget, with at least one asking how the city plans to boost the number of police officers when public interest in joining the force is waning.

and housing drew the most questions from L.A. City Council members during an initial committee review of the Mayor's proposed budget, with at least one asking how the city plans to boost the number of police officers when public interest in joining the force is waning. Following the L.A. City Council scandal last fall, which resulted in the departure of its president, there’s been some talk about adding more seats in the council . As my colleague Caitlin Hernández reports, it’s an issue being taken up by a special committee that’s currently seeking public opinion.

. As my colleague Caitlin Hernández reports, it’s an issue being taken up by a special committee that’s currently seeking public opinion. With an outdoor dining ordinance set to expire on May 11, the city moved a step closer to making the pleasure of eating al fresco in L.A. a more permanent thing. My colleague Gab Chabrán has more.

set to expire on May 11, the city moved a step closer to making the pleasure of eating al fresco in L.A. a more permanent thing. My colleague Gab Chabrán has more. The Pasadena Showcase House of Design opened this week after months of challenges provided by the rain and supply chain issues. LAist took a tour to see how it all turned out.

opened this week after months of challenges provided by the rain and supply chain issues. LAist took a tour to see how it all turned out. A historic building that once served as a “compassionate” sanitarium in Glendale is at risk of falling into decay, a nonprofit preservationist group said. Earlier this month, it sued the city over the condition of the Rockhaven property.

in Glendale is at risk of falling into decay, a nonprofit preservationist group said. Earlier this month, it sued the city over the condition of the Rockhaven property. Long Beach reports the smallest increase in unhoused people since 2019. Numbers released Thursday, following a January count of the city’s unhoused population, show it's up about 150 people from last year's count of just under 3,300 people. Officials say more work needs to be done .

. Just days after rail service resumed through San Clemente, the Orange County Transportation Authority halted it again due to risks from falling debris. The slope above the tracks started to erode in recent months due to all the rain this winter.

in recent months due to all the rain this winter. Looking for a few things to do this weekend? Well, we’ve got you covered. There’s a little Kate Bush, a little Luke Skywalker and a whole lotta nature for you to explore. Check out our list of events here.

Stay Active With LA Sports Groups

(Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

It’s getting warmer outside, y’all, and it’s finally time to get some sunshine outside. For me, it’s all about going for a good run. Or a skate.

Not only is it an opportunity to get fit and take in a little Vitamin D, it’s opportunity to meet other Angelenos, especially if you join a club of other like-minded athletes. I belong to a couple run clubs; there are a lot of them out there all over L.A.

But if running is not your thing, there are plenty of other sports clubs you can join. My colleague Julia Barajas has compiled a whole list. There is something for the bikers, hikers, the soccer players, and so much more.

See what else you can be a part of here.