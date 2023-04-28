Rail Service Halted Through San Clemente — Again
Topline:
All rail service through San Clemente in Orange County has been halted because of a landslide — just 10 days after passenger service was fully resumed after the last time the slope above the tracks began to crumble. This includes all Metrolink, Amtrak and freight trains through the area.
Where is it? The Orange County Transportation Authority said the area where debris is falling from a slope along the tracks is two miles north of the area that the county recently spent more than $12 million to stabilize.
Are any homes impacted? Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said an apartment building near the slide had been red-tagged and residents were displaced on Thursday. This follows the red-tagging of four buildings last month after another nearby slide.
Will the slope along the tracks keep falling? Geologists say it's likely. Coastal erosion is a natural process that's been sped up by rising seas and more intense storms, including this year's big rains. County, state and federal leaders recently created a task force to study longer term solutions to stabilizing OC's coastal rail corridor, including moving the tracks inland.
When will service resume? Passengers can check for updates from Metrolink and Amtrak.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
In the 1950s and ‘60s, the city evicted the mostly Black and Latino working-class residents of Section 14 and destroyed their homes. Now, survivors and their descendants seek reparations.
-
Port officials say "resuming cargo operations at America’s busiest port complex is critical to maintaining confidence of our customers and supply chain stakeholders."
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?