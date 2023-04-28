Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Rail Service Halted Through San Clemente — Again

By  Jill Replogle
Updated Apr 27, 2023 5:57 PM
Published Apr 27, 2023 5:30 PM
A train runs along the California coast a short distance from the ocean.
An Amtrak Surfliner arrives at the San Clemente Pier.
(Jonathan George/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto)
Support your source for local news!
Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

All rail service through San Clemente in Orange County has been halted because of a landslide — just 10 days after passenger service was fully resumed after the last time the slope above the tracks began to crumble. This includes all Metrolink, Amtrak and freight trains through the area.

Where is it? The Orange County Transportation Authority said the area where debris is falling from a slope along the tracks is two miles north of the area that the county recently spent more than $12 million to stabilize.

Are any homes impacted? Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said an apartment building near the slide had been red-tagged and residents were displaced on Thursday. This follows the red-tagging of four buildings last month after another nearby slide.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Will the slope along the tracks keep falling? Geologists say it's likely. Coastal erosion is a natural process that's been sped up by rising seas and more intense storms, including this year's big rains. County, state and federal leaders recently created a task force to study longer term solutions to stabilizing OC's coastal rail corridor, including moving the tracks inland.

When will service resume? Passengers can check for updates from Metrolink and Amtrak.

Updated April 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT
This story was updated with details from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.
Most Read
Best of LAist