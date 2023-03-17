Coastal Bluffs Are Going to Keep Collapsing

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

Four San Clemente homes were evacuated and red-tagged on Wednesday when the hillside behind them collapsed during heavy rain. Another atmospheric river is expected to hit next week, raising concerns.

Why it happens: The ocean's already slowly eroding coastal bluffs like the one in San Clemente. It's seems likely that this week’s rain saturated the hillside, increasing the weight on the sandy material, and making it hard for the little particles to stick together. Eventually, they gave out.

It’ll get worse: Rising sea levels will increase erosion of coastal bluffs up and down California’s coast, leading to more collapses.