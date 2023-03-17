Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Coastal Bluffs Are Going to Keep Collapsing

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Mar 16, 2023 5:14 PM
A drone image of a collapsed bluff behind homes.
An aerial view of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023 in San Clemente, California.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Four San Clemente homes were evacuated and red-tagged on Wednesday when the hillside behind them collapsed during heavy rain. Another atmospheric river is expected to hit next week, raising concerns.

Why it happens: The ocean's already slowly eroding coastal bluffs like the one in San Clemente. It's seems likely that this week’s rain saturated the hillside, increasing the weight on the sandy material, and making it hard for the little particles to stick together. Eventually, they gave out.

It’ll get worse: Rising sea levels will increase erosion of coastal bluffs up and down California’s coast, leading to more collapses.

Hard decisions ahead: We’re going to have to make hard decisions about which seaside homes we save, because saving a hillside could mean losing public beaches .

