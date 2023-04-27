This Historic Sanitarium Building Once Hosted Hollywood Stars. A Preservationist Group Fears Its Decay

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

A non-profit preservationist group filed a lawsuit against the city of Glendale this month, alleging the city has allowed the historic Rockhaven property to fall into decay.

Founded in the 1920s by psychiatric nurse Agnes Richards, Rockhaven was a mental health facility run by women, for women. Richards was also a pioneer of compassionate mental health care. The place served several Hollywood stars over the years, but shut down in the early 2000s.

The Rockhaven site was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2016 “as one of the best extant examples of an early twentieth century woman-owned, women-serving private sanitarium in the State.”

But the group Friends of Rockhaven alleges the buildings are in “deplorable” condition due to city mismanagement.

Rockhaven Sanitarium (via Facebook)

“The City’s neglect caused deterioration, dilapidation and decay to public property and will cost taxpayers more than if the City had performed its duty to protect the property as far back as 2008 when it was acquired,” the filing states.

Glendale bought the historic property in 2008 for some $8 million. In 2021, State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) secured $8 million to turn the roughly 3.5 acre property at 2713 Honolulu Ave. in Glendale into a mental health museum.

Some of the damage inside The Pines cottage on the Rockhaven site. (Courtesy Joanna Linkchorst)

Friends of Rockhaven president and co-founder Joanna Linkchorst told LAist that progress has been slow. She said the city has been negligent in its duty to preserve the property, which includes several stand-alone cottages set among oak trees.

In one structure built in 1921 called The Coulter, Linkchorst said the ceiling is sagging and there is substantial water damage.

“There was so much water in this building at one time that there was condensation on the insides of the windows,” Linkchorst said.

The Friends of Rockhaven want the city to repair the roofs of the buildings on the property, which were hard hit during all the storms earlier this year. The group wants the city to address mold on the property, as well as other maintenance measures.

Linkchorst said the city’s efforts to put tarps on the roofs of the buildings to prevent further damage have been unsuccessful.

A blue tarp hangs over one of the structures at the historic Rockhaven site. (Courtesy Joanna Linkchorst)

Glendale City Attorney Michael Garcia said in an email that the city was unable to provide comment at this time.



A History of Dignified Treatment

Richards founded Rockhaven Sanitarium back in 1923 because she was appalled by the treatment of mental health patients at the time.

In the early 20th Century, “insane asylums” were the “atrocious sort of places that you see like in American Horror Story," Friends of Rockhaven member Emily Lanigan told LAist in 2015. "And so she really worked to create a place of serenity, of beautiful surroundings, where women were treated with dignity."

Rockhaven Sanitarium founder Agnes Richards. (Courtesy Friends of Rockhaven)

Richards built stand-alone cottages with names such as The Willows and The Pines at Rockhaven. Towering oak trees and meticulously landscaped rose gardens made it a place where patients wanted to venture outdoors.

The care at Rockhaven under Richards’ leadership was “dignified, respectful and individualized,” Linkchorst said. “It was so different than what was going on in the world at that time.”Rockhaven provided “an opportunity to get truly treated, not just drugged and locked away,” she said.

There’s a 1921 Gladding McBean statue called “Reclining Nude” in the middle of the Rockhaven property that’s become a mascot for the place.

Linkchorst dubbed it “The Lady of Rockhaven” … "The way that she’s drinking in the sun and looking up and that beautiful faint smile gives you the feeling that you feel here: This is a place to relax and breathe and recover and become yourself again," she said during a 2015 tour of the property.

The Lady of Rockhaven (Maya Sugarman / KPCC)

Glinda — And Marilyn's Mom

The groundbreaking approach to mental health care and the beautiful surroundings attracted Hollywood types. Billie Burke — who played Glinda the Good Witch in "The Wizard of Oz" — was once a resident. And then there was Gladys — Marilyn Monroe’s mom.

"Gladys felt the need to wander. She is our most infamous resident. And there were a couple of times that she attempted to escape," Linkchorst said. "She managed to get out a couple of times. One of them, she tied her bedsheets together and made a dramatic escape through a tiny window in her closet."

But most Rockhaven patients were in no hurry to leave. Some women stayed until their deaths, leaving behind their most treasured belongings. On the second floor of The Willows cottage, Linkchorst pointed out some of the forgotten items she’s hoping to archive: souvenir photos, fur coats, hatboxes full of cards.

Linkchorst told LAist Wednesday that she wants the city to keep its obligation to preserve the historic property for the public.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Linkchorst said: “I feel like this is something that we sadly needed to do and that it will finally start pushing things forward to make it so we will get the place open.”