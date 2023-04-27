Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Food

A Vote On The Future Of Al Fresco Dining In Los Angeles Is Happening Today. How To Weigh In

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Apr 27, 2023 5:30 AM
A young woman with a ponytail, wearing a white shirt and black pants, with a blue face mask and a large plastic face shield, waits on diners in the outdoor patio area of a restaurant where several wood tables with wicker-backed chairs are positioned around tall space heaters behind a chain-linked posts.
A wait staff employee takes customers' orders in the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2021.
(Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider a proposal that would permanently extend a temporary ordinance that eased restrictions on outdoor dining during the pandemic.

The backstory

The temporary ordinance allowed restaurants to transform outdoor spaces, including sidewalks, parking lots, and converted parking spaces known as parklets, into open-air dining spaces.

An illustrated street indicates where outdoor tables were allowed in the street, sidewalk and on private property
When the city expanded al fresco dining during the height of the pandemic they issued guidance on where dining tables and chairs were allowed. Now L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says she's like to see the program continue.
(Courtesy City of L.A.)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

With indoor dining largely prohibited during the pandemic and restaurants struggling to survive on takeout orders, the temporary measure brought back customers for in-person, al fresco meals and provided a crucial opportunity for restaurants to keep on employees and to keep their doors open.

With the ordinance set to expire on May 11, many restaurant owners fear they could lose the popular al fresco option if the city returns to highly restrictive pre-pandemic regulations, which included cutting through complex red tape and paying high fees. Some say the move could force them out of business.

Mayor Bass offers support for al fresco dining

Under pressure from both restaurateurs and diners, Mayor Karen Bass proposed a new Al Fresco Ordinance that would ease zoning restrictions and amend the approval process for restaurants to establish or keep their existing outdoor dining areas.

Applications for outdoor dining would no longer require approval from the planning commission and instead go straight to the building and safety committees. The fees associated with serving alcohol outdoors would be cut. There would also be unlimited access to parking spaces converted for parklet use.

How to attend the commission meeting

The planning commission meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Van Nuys City Hall Council Chamber, 2nd floor, 14410 Sylvan Street. You can comment in person or participate remotely.

How to participate in City Planning Commission meetings

  • Listen by phone:
    Dial (213) 621-2489 or (818) 904-9450.

  • View on Zoom:
    Go to https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/87412921283 and use meeting ID 874 1292 1283. The passcode is 260916.

  • How to comment:
    Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting and offer comment remotely can either access the link located above or call (213) 338- 8477 or (669) 900-9128 and use Meeting ID No. 874 1292 1283 and then press #. Press # again when prompted for participant ID. Please use Meeting Passcode 260916.

  • What are the rules for commenting?
    For virtual meeting participation information, please click here.

What’s next

If the new ordinance passes tomorrow, the motion will go before the City Council.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Do you have a question about food in LA — or something you want to tell us about?
Gab Chabrán reports and edits stories about food and its place in LA's diverse cultures and communities. Curious about a specific regional cuisine or have a recommendation for a hole-in-the-wall you love? Are you looking for the best place to take your kid for lunch? We’d love to hear from you. Drop us a line.

Most Read
Best of LAist