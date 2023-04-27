Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 28 - 30

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Listen to tunes from Perla Batalla & Quetzal. Attend the Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl. Catch Everything Everywhere All at Once under the stars with the Daniels. Feel the burn during Saturday Stairs.

Events

Friday, April 28; 8 p.m.

Baby Bushka: The Kate Bush Experience of Your Dreams

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

The eight women of Baby Bushka bring the music of Kate Bush to a live audience through four-part harmonies and choreography.

COST: $14.75 - $29.50; MORE INFO



Friday, April 28 - Sunday, April 30

Empowerment: Corita + Dolores

Lankershim Arts Center

5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

A new initiative of L.A.’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) Performing Arts Division spotlights and celebrates women whose work epitomizes empowerment through the arts, activism and social justice. This year, DCA honors Corita Kent, an American artist, designer, educator, social justice activist and former religious sister; and Dolores Huerta, an American labor leader and civil rights activist who, with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association. Weekend events include spoken word, performing arts, documentary screenings and service through art activities.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, April 28; 8 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day on Saturday, April 29. The opening night event includes a random Funko Pop giveaway, along with popcorn and beverage, as well as credentials and a lanyard.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Irvine Ranch Conservancy partners with the city of Irvine and OC Parks on the 2023 City Nature Challenge, but the challenge is open to everyone, anywhere. (Irvine Ranch Conservancy / Courtesy of Irvine Ranch Conservancy)

Friday, April 28 - Monday, May 1

2023 City Nature Challenge

Various locations

This global event is perfect for local adventurers and families. Observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi in your neighborhood and SoCal using the free mobile app iNaturalist. Share your pictures and observations between Friday and Monday in order for scientists, educators, urban planners and policymakers to track the biodiversity of locations around the world. The results of the initiative will be announced on Monday, May 8.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

East LA Chicano rock group Quetzal, above, shares the stage this weekend with singer-songwriter Perla Batalla at UCLA's Royce Hall. (Michael G. Stewart / Courtesy of CAP UCLA)

Saturday, April 29; 8 p.m.

Perla Batalla & Quetzal

UCLA’s Royce Hall

10745 Dickson Court, Westwood

Hear the sounds of L.A. as singer-songwriter Perla Batalla and East LA Chicano rock group Quetzal share the stage in a rare collaboration. Quetzal performs songs from their latest album Puentes Sonoros, an ode to their Jarocho music roots. Batalla draws from her vast discography, including selections from her original, bilingual song cycle, Mestiza; new arrangements of Spanish-language classics; and personal favorites from her longtime mentor, Leonard Cohen. Get to the concert early (6:30 p.m.) for a pop-up from Re/Arte Centro Literario and instant poetry from The Poetry Bureau.

COST: $39 - $59; MORE INFO

South Coast Rose Society's Exhibition of Roses takes place on Saturday at the Palos Verdes Art Center. (Shannon Baldwin on Unsplash / Unsplash)

Saturday, April 29; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

South Coast Rose Society: Exhibition of Roses

Palos Verdes Art Center

5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

Stop and smell the roses … and learn a few things in between at South Coast Rose Society’s public exhibition event. Hear from experts about all aspects of rose culture, including heritage and modern roses of all classes — Hybrid Teas, floribundas, David Austin roses, miniatures, polyanthasclimbers and hybrid musks — and learn about local historical sites with rose gardens. Special gardening tools, rose books and roses will be available for purchase.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29 - Sunday, May 28

Whittier Boulevard

The Los Angeles Theatre Center

514 S. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Watch the world premiere production of the original, ensemble-devised work from L.A.’s Latino Theater Company. Blending comedy, drama, music, dance and “theatrical magic,” audiences are transported to Los Angeles in the year 2042 where “years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories are forgotten. When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet. Will Veronica disappear and be forgotten before she finds true love?”

COST: $22 - $48; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29; 5:30 p.m. (doors)

Street Food Cinema: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

L.A.’s largest outdoor film and music experience opens the 2023 season with Everything Everywhere All at Once, and directors The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) will be in attendance to introduce the film. The band Neekull performs at 6:45 p.m. and the movie screens at 8 p.m. Scheduled food trucks include Aloha Fridays, BBQ Smokehouse, CHD Mandu, Daddy Ji, The Dim Sum Truck, District Burger, Jay'z Tacos, Gooey Center Bakery, Love Bird, Magick Goods Vegan Cookies, Nacho Me Vegan and Sure Good Soft Serve.

COST: $22 - $32; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29 - Sunday, April 30; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Fair

Central Park

275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

The artisan fair brings more than 200 local and curated vendors for a weekend of art, fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, home decor and housewares and food. Enjoy live music and family activities throughout the weekend. Leashed pets are welcome, too.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29 - Sunday, April 30; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Brewery Art Walk

The Brewery

2100 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

The spring edition of the twice-annual open studios event returns this weekend, featuring more than 100 artists opening their workspaces to the public. Meet and chat with the artists and buy pieces from them directly. The select studios are spread across the Brewery's 16-acre campus, so bring good walking shoes. Food and drinks will be available at the centrally located beer garden, provided by Barbara’s At The Brewery; food truck fare will also be available during the Art Walk.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29; 7 p.m.

Rock Out! 6

C.A.P.O. Center

7944 W. 3rd St., Beverly Grove

Attend a night of music with Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Raúl Pacheco and friends to celebrate Kramer’s 75th birthday along with a live charity auction to benefit the center, which offers creative alternatives to vulnerable, under-resourced populations through music and arts education and activities. If you can’t make the concert, there’s a free open house of the C.A.P.O. Center with family activities from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

David Sedaris takes to the stage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel for two nights this weekend. (Ann Fishbein / Courtesy of the artist)

Saturday, April 29 - Sunday, April 30; 7:30 p.m.

David Sedaris

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Author and humorist David Sedaris brings his 45-city tour to downtown L.A. for two nights, sharing stories, diaries and works-in-progress live on stage. The author of bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, among others, also participates in a Q&A session and book signing.

COST: Tickets start at $49.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29; 3 - 10 p.m.

13th Annual Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl

South Pasadena’s Business District

The Eclectic is a free, family-friendly festival that presents 75 musical acts on 15 stages throughout South Pasadena. In addition to music from acts including Chauncey Bowers and Davina & the Vagabonds, there’s an Artisans’ Alley, a vintage flea market, interactive art activities, a children’s activity zone, beer gardens, food trucks and activities at local participating merchants.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 29; 6 - 9 p.m.

The Art of Dance

Band of Vices

5351 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams

The group exhibition, curated by Sol and Jennia Fredrique Aponte of Art | Melanated, opens on International Dance Day. The Art of Dance brings viewers into the world of motion and movement with works by Jeremy Biggers, Kipkemoi, Jerry Lynn, Kevin A. Williams, and Jennia Fredrique Aponte. The opening/artists' reception takes place on Saturday, with the show on view through May 27.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Sunday, April 30; 9 p.m.

Poetry Night & Jam Session

Catch One

4067 West Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights

The Black-owned, L.A.-based sportswear brand Actively Black hosts its first-ever night of poetry and jams, with musical guest Theresa The Songbird and live band by Phil The Keys. Local poets and artists also perform during the evening’s festivities.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 30; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

9th Annual Bob Baker Day

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring St., downtown L.A.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's annual festival celebrates its founder and namesake by taking over the Chinatown adjacent park. The grand marshal is Guillermo del Toro with special guests including King Kukulele, Buster Balloon, Randal Metz, Joe Selph & Rene's Marionettes, Pacific Opera Project, The Hollow Trees and Very Be Careful. The day also features a vendor and food market with tons of family friendly activities. Bring a hat and sunscreen! Advanced RSVPs are now closed, but walk-up guests are welcome as capacity allows.

COST: FREE with RSVP, but suggested donation of $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 30; 7 p.m.

Dream House Quartet

UCLA’s Royce Hall

10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood

Also from CAP UCLA: The new all-star ensemble is in the midst of its first U.S. tour, featuring piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque alongside pioneering composer-guitarists Bryce Dessner (The National) and David Chalmin (Innocence, La Terre Invisible). Fusing classical and contemporary sounds, the quartet performs a repertoire of newly commissioned works from Thom Yorke (Radiohead) plus Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Philip Glass and Steve Reich.

COST: $39 - $59; MORE INFO

The Saturday Stairs fitness group runs the stairs at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturdays at 8 a.m. (Prayitno / Thank you for (12 millions +) view is licensed under CC BY 2.0. / licensed under CC BY 2.0. )

Outdoor Pick

Saturday Stairs

Most people forget that the Hollywood Bowl is an L.A. County Park, so the audience section is open for exercise, picnicking and other activities when the venue is not in use for an event. At 8 a.m. on Saturdays, the Saturday Stairs fitness group runs the stairs and hills, mixing things up with bodyweight exercises. All fitness levels are welcome to join, and so are well-behaved doggos.

Viewing Pick

'Invocations' Composed and Performed by Serj Tankian

CSUN alumnus Serj Tankian is best known as lead singer of System of a Down. He returns to The Soraya on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. for a performance that showcases his new suite of symphonic and cinematic compositions — as well as his more than four-octave vocal range. Joining him on Invocations are the CSUN Symphony Orchestra and the Northridge Singers. While in-person tickets are completely sold out, livestream viewing tickets are available for $19.

The Italian restaurant Per L’Ora, housed in Hotel Per La in downtown L.A. is among the hundreds of eateries participating in the spring edition of Dine L.A. (WONHO LEE / Courtesy of Per L'Ora )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Pizza City Fest LA takes over the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (April 29 and 30). Sample pizzas from Southern California’s best pizza makers all in one location over two days, plus hear directly from chefs, authors and pizza experts who’ll share their knowledge during panel discussions and demonstrations throughout the weekend. Tickets start at $95.

Who doesn’t love pie? KCRW’s Good Food partners with the Fowler Museum at UCLA for PieFest on Sunday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. The action revolves around the colossal pie contest with hundreds and hundreds of pies and includes sets from KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Tyler Boudreaux, free access to the Fowler Museum, baking demos, and a curated marketplace including a beer garden and free coffee from Caffe Luxxe. Pie tasting begins at 3:14 p.m. Free admission.

Dine LA’s spring edition begins on Friday, April 28 and runs through Friday, May 12. Eateries throughout SoCal are participating, from Sage Plant Based Bistro and Brewery in Agoura Hills to Little Sister in El Segundo and Per l'Ora in downtown L.A.— and hundreds in between. Prix fixe lunch and dinner menus are available for those dining in, ranging from $15 to $65+.

Sonoma’s Red Bear Winery founder Sam Jordan will be at the Adams Wine Shop in West Adams on Saturday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. He’s pouring his 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon for guests and sharing about his family-owned, boutique wine label. The tasting is $25 per person; no RSVP necessary. Ages 21+.

To celebrate Badmaash’s 10-year anniversary, the downtown L.A. location will hold 10 collaborative dinners with guest chefs that have been integral to the restaurant’s history through the end of 2023. The first dinner takes place on Friday, April 28 in collaboration with Redbird chef and founder Neal Fraser, who’ll create a special menu for the evening with the Mahendro family and team. Tickets ($149) are available for purchase.

Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights holds a crawfish boil on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. The $50 ticket includes 2.5 lbs. of crawfish, plus shrimp, andouille sausage and fixings, and one Benny Boy beer or cider.

PATH, a nonprofit committed to ending homelessness, hosts its second annual food festival fundraiser in Hollywood on Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. Taste of Home takes place at the Sunset Las Palmas Studios and features a cooking demo from chef Poncho Martinez of Poncho's Tlayudas and tastings from more than 20 local food vendors (including Ayara Thai, Irv's Burgers, Shappy Pretzel Co.) and drinks from Loft & Bear Vodka and Modern Times beer. Adult general admission tickets start at $95.