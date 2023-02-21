Tips For Living Among Coyotes And Other Creatures

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Bundle up, my friends, we are in for some windy and chilly weather this week, starting today. Meteorologists expect it to be the coldest storm so far this year with rain — and possibly even graupel — hitting the Los Angeles area as early as Wednesday night.



Tips For Living Among Coyotes

If this weather report is getting you down, rest assured — spring is only a month away. That should bring warmer temperatures and wildflowers, but also a few creatures that may or may not be welcome: coyotes, raccoons and insects of all varieties. It’s a good thing my colleagues at LAist have a couple guides on what you should know about living with them.

Let’s start with coyotes. They are native to the state, very adaptable and pretty much all over L.A. County. No doubt you’ve seen one or two roaming down your city street at dawn. I actually saw a coyote during my 18-mile run last week on the outskirts of a golf course near Griffith Park. They’re also fruitful, and it’s mating season now. That means pups will be born anywhere between March and May.

Now, these guys are our wildlife neighbors but they do have a bad rap, especially for snatching people’s pets. LA Explained reporter Caitlin Hernández has a good breakdown of their habits and behaviors, and tips for how to live safely and smartly with these canines.

If you are looking for a few dos and don'ts for warding off coyotes, LAist’s Ryanne Mena offers some ideas. Fences might be your best bet in this case, but Ryanne also has suggestions for dealing with mosquitoes, cockroaches and spiders. Raccoons, too. If these cute but sometimes aggressive critters are menacing your yard, consider buying something called Raccoon Eviction Fluid. From additional solutions like sound to essential oils, Ryanne’s guide for dealing with nature’s peskiest critters has you covered.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. O’Connell, known as a “peacemaker” in the wider Los Angeles community, was found Saturday at a home in Hacienda Heights suffering from a gunshot wound.

O’Connell, known as a “peacemaker” in the wider Los Angeles community, was found Saturday at a home in Hacienda Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. Recognizing a need, Los Angeles City College opens up a clothing store where everything is free. The idea for the “Cubby’s Closet” came from the LACC student government who were aware their peers might need an interview suit or other essential items they might not be able to afford on their own. Here’s more information on the shop and how you can donate to it.

opens up a clothing store where everything is free. The idea for the “Cubby’s Closet” came from the LACC student government who were aware their peers might need an interview suit or other essential items they might not be able to afford on their own. Here’s more information on the shop and how you can donate to it. Residents in the Pico-Robertson area of L.A. are still on edge after last week’s separate shootings of two Jewish men. Some worry about being a visible “target.”

A hiker reported missing in the San Gabriel Mountains in January has been found dead. Bob Gregory, 62, of Hawthorne, had gone on a solo hike last month. Actor Julian Sands also left on a solo hike around the same time and is still missing.

An NPR analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data found that Black farmers receive a lower percentage of direct loans, typically the easiest to get, and that has impacted their livelihood. The USDA has tried to fix these systemic discrepancies but has fallen short.

found that Black farmers receive a lower percentage of direct loans, typically the easiest to get, and that has impacted their livelihood. The USDA has tried to fix these systemic discrepancies but has fallen short. Patients are scrambling for Adderall generics due to a nationwide shortage. Many manufacturers of the drug told the Food and Drug Administration that they are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

The life-saving Narcan could soon be sold over the counter. But there’s a catch: it will be costly and there’s still some red tape that will make it hard to access.

that will make it hard to access. What is the relationship between drinking alcohol and the risk for dementia? A new study from South Korea has some interesting findings into what happens when you stop drinking altogether.

and the risk for dementia? A new study from South Korea has some interesting findings into what happens when you stop drinking altogether. The week has already begun but from film to music to opera, there's still plenty of things left to do. Check our list of events.

A Year After War Began, We Check In On Ukrainian Families Who Settled In LA

Maksym and Sasha Zaiets, a 27-year-old couple, embrace each other for a portrait inside their apartment in Brea, Calif. The couple fled Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion with their 3-year-old son, Alex, and entered the U.S. through the Mexico border in Mexicali. According to the couple, their long-term future will depend on how the Russian invasion will impact Ukraine’s independence. (Pablo Unzueta / LAist)

It’s almost been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has displaced tens of thousands and, as my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas reported, more than 80,000 Ukrainians were admitted temporarily into the U.S. by the end of 2022. Many of them came to Southern California where a long established Ukrainian community helped them resettle in areas around Los Angeles County. Some hope to stay here; others would like to return home someday. All are pondering their future and wonder what’s next.

Leslie visited with two families — a young couple with a small child and an older couple whose grown children brought them to L.A. There’s been a lot of ups and downs. One woman notes that she misses “everything” about her community in Ukraine, even her doctor, but each family is making a home here — for now. Read about their experiences here.