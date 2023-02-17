Pico Robertson Neighborhood Still On Edge After Arrest In Shootings Of Two Jewish Men

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The L.A. Police Department will maintain a higher police presence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood through the weekend following an arrest in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men who were reportedly leaving morning prayer services on Wednesday and Thursday. The victims are being treated for injuries; one was shot in the arm, and the other was shot twice in the lower back.

Reactions to the arrest: “The arrest of the person accused of shooting two Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood in 24 hours gives a sigh of relief to L.A.'s Jewish community,” said Jeffrey Abrams, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, in a written statement.

Also in a written statement, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said, “[M]y pledge to the Pico-Robertson community and to the City of Los Angeles as a whole, is that we will fight this hatred vigorously and work every day to defeat it.”

About the community: The arrest was made a day before weekly Shabbat observance on Friday night, when many Orthodox Jews walk in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood to religious services.

Rise in anti-Semitic attacks: The L.A. shooting is being investigated by local and federal authorities as a hate crime. Anti-Semitic violence and language has been on the rise in the United States in recent years. The ADL says anti-Semitic incidents are expected to outpace last year’s tally.

Community reaction: This story will be updated throughout the day as LAist reports from the area.

