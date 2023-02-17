Authorities Say Man Tied To Shootings Of Two Jewish Men In Pico-Robertson Has Been Arrested

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

A man has been arrested in connection with two shootings this week in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson in West Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was arrested in Riverside County Thursday night and that the case is being investigated as a hate crime. The U.S. Attorney's office is planning a news conference for later this morning to discuss the filing of federal hate crime charges.



About the shootings

The shootings occurred on the mornings of Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 within several blocks of each other on S. Shenandoah Street and S. Bedford Street.

Two men were injured, one in each instance. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot twice in the lower back.

What we know about the motive

LAPD has not confirmed the victims’ religious affiliations, but the Anti-Defamation League of Southern California tweeted that both were “Jewish men.”

A statement from ADL LA Regional Director @jeffreyabrams on the arrest of the suspect in the Pico-Robertson shootings of two Jewish men in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9eE6XMzCjg — ADL Southern California (@ADLSoCal) February 17, 2023

Separately, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said the person arrested reportedly has a "history of animus" towards the Jewish community.

We are horrified by the apparent antisemitic shootings in Los Angeles, but grateful that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect. Moments like these remind us why it's so important for every community to have a Community Security Initiative like @JFedLA. #LiveSecure https://t.co/lraYpDkGLe — The Jewish Federations of North America (@jfederations) February 17, 2023

What we know about the arrest

The alleged shooter was arrested in Riverside County on the evening of Feb. 16. LAPD reported that a rifle and handgun were recovered.

The LAPD is working with state and federal authorities on the investigation. LAPD said in a statement that there will be an increased police presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship and neighborhoods throughout the weekend.



Reaction

City councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and Mayor Karen Bass have both condemned the shootings in statements.

Bass called the attacks "absolutely unacceptable," adding that "anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country."

"Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable. At a time of increased anti-Semitism, these acts have understandably set communities on edge ... my pledge to the Pico-Robertson community and to the City of Los Angeles as a whole, is that we will fight this hatred vigorously and work every day to defeat it."

Yaroslavsky described the shootings as "deeply concerning."

"While there remain questions on the motivation of these particular shootings, we cannot ignore the pain and trauma that they have triggered in the community. Jewish people deserve to live our lives free from the threat of violence and anti-semitism."

In addition, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón issued this statement Thursday:

How we're reporting this

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez will be talking to people in the Pico Robertson community. Criminal justice senior reporter Emily Elena Dugdale is reporting on the law enforcement response to the shootings.