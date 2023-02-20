Authorities Say An Arrest Has Been Made In Shooting Death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

L.A. County Sheriff's officials have confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell.

A news conference was originally scheduled for noon and then moved to 3 p.m.

We will have more on this developing story, including a live stream from the sheriff when it's available. LAist reporter @_JackieOrchard will also cover the briefing live on Twitter.

Earlier, there were reports of standoff connected to the case in an unincorporated area near Torrance.



About the shooting

O’Connell was found dead in his home Saturday on the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights. Authorities confirmed Sunday that he was shot.

Known as “peacemaker” in Los Angeles, O’Connell focused his efforts on supporting immigrants and those struggling with poverty. Before he was killed, O'Connell was one of five auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Named by Pope Francis to that role in 2015, O'Connell and other auxiliary bishops assist Archbishop José Gómez in running the massive archdiocese.

Read more: A High-Ranking Official In LA's Catholic Community Was Shot And Killed Saturday

If you have information

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.