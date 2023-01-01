Jackie Orchard

I travel to community college campuses across Southern California, seeking to tell the stories of the students who study there, the dreams they are shooting for, and how they get by. Los Angeles is pulsing with stories from all walks of life, and I’m out to tell as many as possible.

As a former Active Duty U.S. Army Captain, I’ve lived in Russia, Ghana, Alaska, and many other amazing places, and I’m excited to get to know Los Angeles the way I’ve come to know other far reaching, and beautiful, corners of the world.

With experience working in higher education in New York’s SUNY system, I understand that each campus has its own identity and its own struggles, but students tend to all have one thing in common: their drive to achieve something great. I want to connect the wide array of community college students and educators across the state, one story at a time, helping us all to better understand and root for each other.

I answer all pitches with “hot chocolate” in the headline, and I bring my dog on assignment whenever possible. I hope we get a chance to meet!