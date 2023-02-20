Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 20 - 23

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Check out a night of free music from the Sonic Ritual label. Listen to the experimental sounds of Body/Head with Kim Gordon and Bill Nace. Hear stories about P-22. Watch the world premiere of Treelogy. Catch the classic film The Third Man on the big screen.



Events

Monday, Feb. 20; 7:30 p.m.

Sonic Ritual’s Label Showcase

Harvard & Stone

5221 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz

Check out a night of free music with Steven Dayvid McKellar (7:30 p.m.), Queen Kwong (8:30 p.m.), Nyte Skye (9:30 p.m.) and Imaad Wasif (10:30 p.m.). The show is 21+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 20; 7 p.m.

Body/Head

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village

The experimental guitar duo of Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) and Bill Nace perform at the small club. Also on the bill: Joe Potts, Rick Potts.

COST: $32.96; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb 20; 9 p.m.

Live After Death

The Yard Theater

4319 Melrose Ave., East Hollywood

New York-based comedian Ben Wasserman brings his show about dealing with grief to L.A. In the span of three years, Wasserman lost his dad, grandfather, uncle and four friends. He takes his audiences on a journey through comedy, clowning and celebration of life.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 22; 7 p.m.

How P-22 United Our City: Love Letters to L.A.’s Favorite Cat

Mark Taper Auditorium

Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

This is an open-mic night of sorts dedicated to L.A.’s favorite cat: P-22. The night features personal stories by individuals who made a connection with the late mountain lion and understand the immediate need for wildlife protection. The evening features Beth Pratt, California Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation; journalist Martha Groves; author Sherry Mangel-Ferber,; Miguel Ordeñana, Senior Manager of Community Science for Natural History Museum; Alan Salazar, a Chumash and Tataviam Elder; and other Angelenos.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Moth returns with a storytelling event. (Laura Partain)

Wednesday, Feb. 22; 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles StorySLAM: Bizarre

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Listen to a night of five-minute stories about abnormalities, oddities, the strange and peculiar. Melanie Maras hosts. Seating is first-come-first-serve. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 22; 8 p.m.

WTF Wednesdays: Daughters of Darkness

The Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana

Enter bizarroland as The Frida continues its WTF Wednesdays screening series with director Harry Kümel’s 1971 film about a young newlywed couple traveling across Europe, a series of murders and a mysterious Hungarian countess with her secretary.

COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Sunday, July 23

Gilded, Carved, and Embossed: Latin American Art 1500–1800 / Dorado, Tallado y Embellecido: Arte Latinoamericano de 1500­–1800

Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College

120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont

The museum presents its first exhibition of Latin American art from the viceregal period. Showcasing how Indigenous artists of now Central and South America transformed European subjects and art forms to spread Catholicism, artists of this period created paintings and sculptures of cross-cultural iconography.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m.

Cocktales Live

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

Listen to funny, embarrassing and/or romantic stories about dating or sex from podcast hosts Kiki Said So and Medinah Monroe. During their live show, the ladies share more of their own personal cocktales and allow the audience a chance to participate. Ages 16+.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 23; 8 p.m.

Treelogy

The Soraya at Cal State Northridge

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Watch the world premiere of a musical portrait of California’s Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees. Commissioned by The Soraya, the works composed by Billy Childs, Steven Mackey and Gabriella Smith are a reflection on the 2020 wildfires in California and the threatened native trees.

COST: $41 - $94; MORE INFO

Russell Thomas performs and discusses his work at the California African American Museum this week. (Courtesy of the LA Opera)

Thursday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m.

LA Opera: Russell Thomas

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Presented in conjunction with the LA Opera, the museum welcomes the celebrated tenor and opera artist-in-residence Russell Thomas. He performs H. Leslie Adams’s “Nightsongs” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Four Romantic Love Songs” in advance of his upcoming performances with the Los Angeles Opera.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 23 - Saturday, Feb. 25; 8:30 p.m.

Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side

REDCAT

631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A.

CalArts Center for New Performance (CNP) continues its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side, written by playwright Adrienne Kennedy and directed by Monty Cole. Sisters and rival academics Etta and Ella Harrison are on the verge of destroying each other after a lifetime of competition.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Third Man

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy’s Executive Branch selects Carol Reed’s moody post-WWII thriller (and one of our favs) to screen this week, and it’s better than new TV options. Best appreciated on the big screen, the film features a screenplay by Graham Greene in which Joseph Cotten sets out to unravel the mystery of who killed his friend (played by Orson Welles). Watch Oswald Hafenrichter’s terrific editing and the zither-based soundtrack of Anton Karas.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Huckleberry in Santa Monica introduces a new weekday supper menu, available Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. (Meghan Reardon)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Hilltop Coffee pops up in downtown L.A. beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 22 through the summer. Located at 718 S. Hill St., the menu will feature favs like the Bangin’ Breakfast Sandwich, Soul Bowl, and Hilltop “Droptops”; signature drinks like the Matcha Chata, lavender latte and locally roasted coffees.

Huckleberry in Santa Monica has built its strong rep on breakfasts and lunch, but now they’re offering a weekday supper every Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. New offerings and comfort foods include braised brisket, tandoori cauliflower, seared salmon and veggie wraps.

Little Dom’s offers al Mardi Gras feast through Tuesday, Feb. 21, with dishes such as smoked roast beef po boy, crawfish monica, bbq oysters, jambalaya balls, chicken & andouille gumbo, beignets with raspberry sauce and slices of king cake.

National Margarita Day is on Feb. 22, and while you can go almost anywhere for the tequila-based bevvy, the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica offers an avocado margarita made with house Serrano-infused tequila. Over in Beverly Hills, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ The Rooftop by JG offers a ginger margarita with Casamigos Reposado Tequila.

Attention fast food connoisseurs: The Shamrock Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry return to SoCal McDonald’s on Feb. 20 for a limited time only.