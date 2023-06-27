Summer Time In LA Brings The Heat (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

I have a confession to make. I’ve been thinking about Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s hit song Summertime for months. After a long season of wet, windy and gloomy weather, I am READY for some heat and the beach. Now, it looks like I’ll finally get my wish. If you’ve checked the 10-day weather forecast for Los Angeles it looks like the overcast morning sky will soon be going away and that California sunshine we’re known for will be showing up and out for good.



Why does it get so hot?

But before we grab our shades, bathing suits and sunscreen to enjoy everything outside, let’s bring in a dose of reality. As much as I love the warmer weather, I am aware that it will soon feel TOO hot in L.A. You remember that never-ending heat wave last year? That is likely going to become our norm and certain places in L.A. County will feel the brunt of it.

But why?

My colleague Jacob Margolis , the science reporter for LAist, wrote all about the impact of dome-like high pressure systems that trap heat and block cool air, creating significant heat waves, especially places in the San Fernando Valley that are locked in by the Santa Monica Mountains. He also writes about the effects of the urban heat island and what it means for lower income communities. “The world has never been hotter than it currently is…here in Los Angeles,” Jacob told How to LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos in a recent episode . “In California in particular, what we are seeing is a trend towards more extreme heat and extreme heat that lasts for a longer period of time.”

Read Jacob’s article to learn more about the future of heat in the L.A. and listen to the latest HTLA podcast episode to get tips on how to stay cool. Here are additional ways to protect yourself as the days get hotter.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)



Speaking of rising temperatures, today the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal to end power and water shutoffs for customers struggling to pay their utility bills during extreme cold and heat events. My colleague Erin Stone has more.

for customers struggling to pay their utility bills during extreme cold and heat events. My colleague Erin Stone has more. L.A. city leaders are moving closer to a vote to remove the man put in charge of the Skid Row Housing Trust earlier this year. The city attorney said his appointment was a mistake .

. The amount of food waste in California landfills has increased in recent years, according to a new report by an independent state oversight agency. My colleague Erin Stone wrote about why it is important for our environment to get rid of food waste from landfills.

in California landfills has increased in recent years, according to a new report by an independent state oversight agency. My colleague Erin Stone wrote about why it is important for our environment to of food waste from landfills. The number of California prisoners who are asking to receive gender-affirming health care has increased year after year. This comes after California adopted two policies that support gender-affirming care to prisoners.

year after year. This comes after California adopted two policies that support to prisoners. While lawmakers champion the $1 billion Arts and Music in School initiative known as Proposition 28 , some arts advocates worry about the rollout of the program. EdSource’s Karen D’Souza has more about the challenges the arts education program could face.

, some arts advocates about the rollout of the program. EdSource’s Karen D’Souza has more about the challenges the arts education program could face. Did you know that China owns 300,000 acres of land in the U.S.? Lawmakers here fear the potential control China could gain as they continue to buy land on American soil. NPR’s Ximena Bustillo and Connie Hanzhang Jin wrote about where in the U.S. they own land.



Wait! One more thing...

How to find an LGBTQ-affirming therapist in L.A. County

The LA LGBT Center McDonald/Wright building in Hollywood. (Ethan Ward / LAist)

Navigating this world as someone with a marginalized identity can be quite challenging. It’s even more complicated when it comes to finding suitable mental health resources.

That’s why my colleague Caitlin Hernández compiled a guide to help people who identify as LGBTQ+ find that perfect fit therapist. Here are some tips included in their guide:



Think about what you need help with

Be intentional about finding LGBTQ+ affirming mental health professionals

Make yourself knowledgeable about what the various licenses mean

If money is an issue, check out therapists who offer pro-bono or sliding scale services

Go to community-supported centers like Los Angeles LGBT Center and LGBTQ Center OC for resources that could be affordable.

Check out additional information about these tips and more in Caitlin’s guide .