An Extreme Heat Wave Is Coming, And Expected To Stay Through Labor Day Weekend

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

A heat wave is headed to Southern California on Tuesday, and is expected to stay in place throughout the week.

By Saturday, the San Fernando Valley, Riverside and the Antelope Valley could reach highs of 110 degrees, and downtown Los Angeles could see temperatures as high as 100 degrees.

Models are continuing to double down on a severe, prolonged heatwave for California and surrounding states in early September.



European model now suggesting the development of a 600 dm ridge which, if occurred, could bring all-time record high September heat. Stay tuned. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RjLZFwNP52 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 28, 2022

The weather will be cooler near the coast, with highs in the 70s and 80s over Labor Day weekend.

In response to the high temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning through Sunday.

The warning covers a broad swath of Southern California, from coastal and inland Orange County to the Riverside County valleys and mountains, the San Bernardino County mountains and the high and low deserts.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK - VERY HOT! While it is still several days away, confidence is high for very hot conditions for the #LaborDay weekend. High risk of heat illnesses for most people, especially those active outdoors and without A/C. Please plan accordingly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2J4l65QeeH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 29, 2022

The heat wave brings an elevated fire risk.

Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the high temperatures will further dry out local vegetation.

"The heat can add instability to the atmosphere, so if we get a larger fire going, it can kind of blow up quicker than it would in a non-heat wave,” he said.

Experts warn that infants and children , those over age 60 and people with certain health conditions are at greater risk during extreme heat incidents, and should be watched carefully for symptoms of heat-related illness.

Those who must be outdoors during the heat are encouraged to stay hydrated and take breaks in shaded areas. Public libraries can also be a place of respite.

The heat wave is expected to last throughout Labor Day.

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit

