LADWP To Consider Ending Power Shutoffs For Nonpayment During Extreme Weather

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The L.A. Department of Water and Power’s Board of Commissioners will consider a motion at today's meeting to suspend power and water shutoffs for nonpayment during extreme heat and cold events.

Why it matters: The climate crisis is causing more extreme heat, which means utility bills are going up as people run air conditioners and fans longer. Angelenos who have struggled to pay skyrocketing bills or faced power cutoffs for nonpayment say ending shutoffs as a debt collection method is a matter of climate justice.

End of shutoffs for low-income customers: Last year, LADWP agreed to end power shutoffs for residents enrolled in its EZ-SAVE and Senior Citizen Lifeline Discount programs. About 147,000 Angelenos are enrolled in EZ-SAVE and 90,000 in the senior citizen program.

What the motion says: It would extend those shutoff protections for water and power service to all LADWP customers during extreme weather. The motion directs LADWP to use local National Weather Service alerts (including Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, and Excessive Heat Warnings) as the official trigger to suspend customer utility shutoffs for bill non-payment.

Prepare for heat: LADWP offers up to $225 in rebates for air conditioners for income-qualified customers, as well as other ways to cool your home. Learn more here .

How to watch: The board's meeting will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Watch here .

Go deeper:

For Those Without AC, Heat Waves Can Be Deadly