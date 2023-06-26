Mission Viejo's LA Olympics Goal (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

When you think of Orange County, what usually comes to mind? For me, the first things I think of are Disneyland in Anaheim, Knott’s Berry Farm and Medieval Times in Buena Park.



Mission Viejo's plan to boost economy

City officials in Mission Viejo want their city to be known for something too — concierge-level service for Olympic athletes and their team.

My colleague Jill Replogle reported on how Mission Viejo Mayor (and former Olympic swimmer) Brian Goodell aims to revitalize the economy and create pride by encouraging athletes to use their facilities. According to city officials, Olympic athletes have trained there in the past, and they have recently renovated the Marguerite Aquatics Complex.

But, Jill wrote, the cost of this concierge service is still up in the air, as well as what could be the return of investment. They also still need to hire someone to take charge of sports tourism efforts.

Still, Goodell said the expected economic and community benefits could be huge.

"We have a lot of opportunities to use our facilities better, to create more opportunities for not only people to come here and enjoy this place, but also our residents to enjoy the feeling, the participation, and to come to watch some of the greatest athletes in the world compete,” he said.

But there are some people who aren’t quite sold on the idea. Read Jill’s story to learn why.

Hydee Feldstein Soto, the Los Angeles city attorney, now wants Mark Adams , the properties’ receiver for the Skid Row Housing Trust, to be replaced , just a few months after she asked a court to take control of 29 properties. My colleague Nick Gerda has the latest on this development of the troubled company.

, the properties’ receiver for the Skid Row Housing Trust, to be , just a few months after she asked a court to take control of 29 properties. My colleague Nick Gerda has the latest on this development of the troubled company. Human remains were found on Mt. Baldy on Saturday morning near an area where actor Julian Sands went missing earlier this year. In January, Sands went on a solo hike in dangerous conditions and has yet to be found.

on Mt. Baldy on Saturday morning near an area where actor went missing earlier this year. In January, Sands went on a solo hike in dangerous conditions and has yet to be found. Have you ever wondered why it gets so hot in L.A., especially as the June Gloom goes away? My colleague Jacob Margolis breaks it all down from explaining the fire weather and the future of heat in L.A.

in L.A., especially as the June Gloom goes away? My colleague Jacob Margolis breaks it all down from the fire weather and the future of heat in L.A. Survivors of forced and child marriages are demanding California officials ban child brides. CalMatters’ Rya Jetha has more into why there hasn’t been a ban in the state and what’s next.

California officials ban CalMatters’ Rya Jetha has more into why there hasn’t been a ban in the state and what’s next. California family child care providers are pleading with Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase their pay, claiming they often can’t cover business expenses. CalMatters’ Jeanne Kwang has more information.

are with Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase their pay, claiming they often can’t cover business expenses. CalMatters’ Jeanne Kwang has more information. The number of rural students that attend and graduate from public college universities is low. The Small Town and Rural Students College Network aims to change that. The University of Southern California and Caltech are two of the 16 schools in the nationwide program.

that attend and graduate from public college universities is low. The Small Town and Rural Students College Network to change that. The University of Southern California and Caltech are two of the 16 schools in the nationwide program. Naum Lantsman lost $340,000 to a crypto scam. NPR’s Bobby Allyn reported that his case is just one of many lately.

$340,000 to a NPR’s Bobby Allyn reported that his case is just one of many lately. Catch the TINA — The Tina Turner Musical at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood now through July 9. Now that Vidiots has reopened, they’re now showing classic and cult films regularly. Check out their calendar for this week. Laugh out loud during Orange County Stand-Up Presents: Cinema Ha-Ha! at the Frida Cinema tonight. Attend these events and more in our list of best things to do this week.

The Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

Nakeya Fields leads a yoga session. (Dennis Heywood)

THREE — An international investigation starts with the Titan submersible

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ve seen countdowns, memes and hour-by-hour updates on social media surrounding OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which tragically imploded last week. Even Titanic director James Cameron weighed in. On Saturday, the scope of an international investigation broadened as Royal Canadian Mounted Police looked into whether laws were actually broken.

TWO — Pride events to attend

It’s the last week of Pride Month. Attend a discussion with RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca del Rio and Emmy-winning producer Fenton Bailey surrounding his new book ScreenAge: How TV Shaped our Reality, From Tammy Faye To RuPaul’s Drag Race tomorrow night. On Thursday, you can attend the Periodically Queer Launch Party at the Junipero Serra Branch of the L.A. Public Library to learn a little media LGBTQ+ history on Thursday. Also, on Thursday is L.A. Black Pride . Check out more in Caitlin Hernández’s guide for all things Pride.

ONE — Connecting with yourself again after having a baby

Having a child is truly a transformational time. It’s a huge transition that changes not only your physical being, but also your identity, point of view and lifestyle. So how do you come back to yourself through it all? Nakeya T. Fields, a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of the Therapeutic Play Foundation answered a few questions for parents about how to find “me time.” This is all a part of the special LAist series of guides on pregnancy, birth and new parent life and the text service Hey bb , where experts answer all of your questions about pregnancy.