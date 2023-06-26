Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 26 - 29
Laugh along at a Filipino / AAPI comedy night. Catch Mulholland Drive at the new Vidiots. Listen to music and stories from New Orleans’ own Ivan Neville.
Events
Through Friday, July 7
Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
A few weeks remain for the Hollywood run of TINA –The Tina Turner Musical, the inspiring story of the late artist who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The musical is set to her most beloved hits with the play written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Monday, June 26; 3:30 p.m.
Mulholland Drive
Vidiots
4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
The new Vidiots opened earlier this month, and is now screening classic and cult films on a regular basis. On Monday afternoon, step into the dark, surreal and seedy side of Hollywood as seen through the mind of David Lynch. The psychological thriller stars Naomi Watts, Ann Miller, Justin Theroux, Laura Harring and Mark Pellegrino.
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
Monday, June 26; 8 p.m.
Orange County Stand-Up Presents: Cinema Ha-Ha!
Frida Cinema
305 E. 4th St., #100, Santa Ana
Orange County Stand-Up returns with a new show, featuring the talents of Drew Bock, Christian Senrud, Ashley Mathaw and headliner Kelly Ryan.
COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 27; 7 p.m.
Fenton Bailey’s ScreenAge: How TV Shaped our Reality, From Tammy Faye To RuPaul's Drag Race
Barnes & Noble at The Grove at Farmers Market
189 The Grove Drive, Suite K 30, Fairfax
Emmy-winning producer Fenton Bailey (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and the co-founder of World of Wonder, just released his new nonfiction book ScreenAge. To celebrate the book’s release, Bailey will be interviewed by Bianca del Rio, winner of season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. A book signing takes place after the conversation. Tickets include a copy of the book.
COST: $43.75; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 27; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With Ivan Neville
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum presents a special evening on its rooftop celebrating Ivan Neville's career and first solo album in almost 20 years, Touch My Soul. The evening includes a conversation with Neville about his famous fam — a scion of New Orleans’ famed Neville family (Aaron Neville is his father) — and his new album’s collaborations with Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald, Aaron Neville, Cyril Neville, Trombone Shorty, David Shaw and members of Preservation Hall. The discussion is followed by a special performance. Cash bar available.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 27; 7:30 p.m.
Dynasty Tonight
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The comedy, music and variety show returns to the Dynasty with a fantastic lineup including Nick Kroll, Aparna Nancherla, Debra Digiovanni, Jared Logan and Megan Gailey. This show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25, $10 for those with limited disposable income; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 28; 7 p.m.
An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
David Geffen Theater
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The Academy Museum presents an onstage conservation with Arnold Schwarzenegger, on his life as an action star, bodybuilder and politician in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, Arnold, published by Tashen. He and Taschen editor Dian Hanson provide the collaborative process of making the one-of-a-kind book. The night ends with a screening of Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 3D (1991/2017). The program will also be livestreamed on the Academy Museum’s YouTube channel.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 28; 7 p.m.
Brendan Eder Ensemble (w/ Ethan Haman)
First Baptist Church of Glendale
209 N. Louise Ave., Glendale
Composer-drummer Brendan Eder leads a chamber ensemble in celebration of his album Therapy, featured in The Guardian's "Best Albums of 2023 So Far." The ensemble will feature Ethan Haman performing on the church’s 1926 Estey organ. Tristan De Liège (piano) and Gregory Allison (violin) open with a debut performance of works off their new album, Life As a Film.
COST: $22; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 29; 6 p.m.
Periodically Queer Launch Party
Junipero Serra Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library
4607 S. Main St., South Park
ONE Archives Foundation recently launched the second season of Periodically Queer — a podcast on the history of LGBTQ+ print media from the 1950s & 1960s. Attend the launch party and hear from the show’s producer, Umi Hsu, who sits down and chats with host traci kato-kiriyama, and podcast interviewees Joseph Hawkins and Jeremy Sass, and behind-the-scenes contributors.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursdays through Aug. 24; 5 - 8 p.m.
OC Parks Summer Concert Series
Various locations
Orange County and OC Parks present the annual outdoor concert series with live music from bands and artists at Craig Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. This week, the Sweet and Tender Hooligans (The Smiths and Morrissey cover band) perform at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 29; 8 p.m.
Joke Lang: A Filipino / AAPI Stand-up Comedy Show
Songbird Cafe
900 N. Broadway, #1050, downtown L.A.
The Pinoy lineup includes John Yabes, Nina Gosiengfiao, Andy Rider, Kristel Dela Rosa, Jeena Bloom, Brent Weinbach and jams by DJ SolFaze. Stick around because there’s a dance party after the show
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Witcher
Netflix’s fantasy drama about "witcher" Geralt, a mutated monster hunter who often finds that people are often more wicked than the beasts he hunts, begins its third season on June 29, with the first five episodes available for streaming. (The last three episodes drop on July 27.) This marks the final season to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt as Liam Hemsworth steps into the role in season 4.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- The Palm in Beverly Hills and DTLA offers a Summer Lobster Dinner for Two from June 26 to July 9. Treat yourself to a three-course dinner (starting at $139) that includes The Palm’s signature jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, and individual choices for starters and desserts.
- Be Bright Coffee starts a summer residency at Paloma in Venice starting Thursday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the coffee bar (entry off Abbot Kinney Boulevard). Westsiders can enjoy Be Bright’s roasted coffee and popular lattes, including a bespoke recipe for a Mediterranean-inspired Baklava Latte.
- Attend a Mezcal dinner at Belles Beach House in Venice on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant partners with Madre Mezcal for a three-course dinner with a neat pour of a mezcal varietal, a cocktail featuring the same spirit, and a dish to go with it. Courses include avocado crispy rice, Huli Huli chicken and Tahitian creme fraiche panna cotta. Cost: $85 per person.
- Grandmaster Recorders presents a Musical Dining Series, Edition 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listen to a soundtrack of the RHCP greatest hits, paired with a five-course menu celebrating the pepper in all of its forms, including house made hot sauce and Milk Punch. Tickets are $90 per person. Reservations available through Resy.
- The new Foxhall Steakhouse in West Hollywood continues its support for striking Writers Guild of America members. WGA members can get a free glass of wine or a martini for as long as the strike continues with the purchase of any meal.
