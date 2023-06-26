Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 26 - 29

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Events

Through Friday, July 7

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

A few weeks remain for the Hollywood run of TINA –The Tina Turner Musical, the inspiring story of the late artist who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The musical is set to her most beloved hits with the play written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Monday, June 26; 3:30 p.m.

Mulholland Drive

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock

The new Vidiots opened earlier this month, and is now screening classic and cult films on a regular basis. On Monday afternoon, step into the dark, surreal and seedy side of Hollywood as seen through the mind of David Lynch. The psychological thriller stars Naomi Watts, Ann Miller, Justin Theroux, Laura Harring and Mark Pellegrino.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

Monday, June 26; 8 p.m.

Orange County Stand-Up Presents: Cinema Ha-Ha!

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St., #100, Santa Ana

Orange County Stand-Up returns with a new show, featuring the talents of Drew Bock, Christian Senrud, Ashley Mathaw and headliner Kelly Ryan.

COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO



Tuesday, June 27; 7 p.m.

Fenton Bailey’s ScreenAge: How TV Shaped our Reality, From Tammy Faye To RuPaul's Drag Race

Barnes & Noble at The Grove at Farmers Market

189 The Grove Drive, Suite K 30, Fairfax

Emmy-winning producer Fenton Bailey (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and the co-founder of World of Wonder, just released his new nonfiction book ScreenAge. To celebrate the book’s release, Bailey will be interviewed by Bianca del Rio, winner of season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. A book signing takes place after the conversation. Tickets include a copy of the book.

COST: $43.75; MORE INFO

Ivan Neville (l) and Jimmy Vivino perform at the Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert in 2021 in New York City. Neville stops by the Grammy Museum this week to celebrate his new solo release. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Tuesday, June 27; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Ivan Neville

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum presents a special evening on its rooftop celebrating Ivan Neville's career and first solo album in almost 20 years, Touch My Soul. The evening includes a conversation with Neville about his famous fam — a scion of New Orleans’ famed Neville family (Aaron Neville is his father) — and his new album’s collaborations with Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald, Aaron Neville, Cyril Neville, Trombone Shorty, David Shaw and members of Preservation Hall. The discussion is followed by a special performance. Cash bar available.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Nick Kroll, seen here during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration in 2022, performs at Dynasty Tonight this week. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, June 27; 7:30 p.m.

Dynasty Tonight

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The comedy, music and variety show returns to the Dynasty with a fantastic lineup including Nick Kroll, Aparna Nancherla, Debra Digiovanni, Jared Logan and Megan Gailey. This show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25, $10 for those with limited disposable income; MORE INFO

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures present An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, ARNOLD, published by Taschen. ( Photo by Albert Busek, 1980 / Courtesy of the Academy Museum)

Wednesday, June 28; 7 p.m.

An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger

David Geffen Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy Museum presents an onstage conservation with Arnold Schwarzenegger, on his life as an action star, bodybuilder and politician in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, Arnold, published by Tashen. He and Taschen editor Dian Hanson provide the collaborative process of making the one-of-a-kind book. The night ends with a screening of Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 3D (1991/2017). The program will also be livestreamed on the Academy Museum’s YouTube channel .

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 28; 7 p.m.

Brendan Eder Ensemble (w/ Ethan Haman)

First Baptist Church of Glendale

209 N. Louise Ave., Glendale

Composer-drummer Brendan Eder leads a chamber ensemble in celebration of his album Therapy, featured in The Guardian's "Best Albums of 2023 So Far." The ensemble will feature Ethan Haman performing on the church’s 1926 Estey organ. Tristan De Liège (piano) and Gregory Allison (violin) open with a debut performance of works off their new album, Life As a Film.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 29; 6 p.m.

Periodically Queer Launch Party

Junipero Serra Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library

4607 S. Main St., South Park

ONE Archives Foundation recently launched the second season of Periodically Queer — a podcast on the history of LGBTQ+ print media from the 1950s & 1960s. Attend the launch party and hear from the show’s producer, Umi Hsu, who sits down and chats with host traci kato-kiriyama, and podcast interviewees Joseph Hawkins and Jeremy Sass, and behind-the-scenes contributors.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursdays through Aug. 24; 5 - 8 p.m.

OC Parks Summer Concert Series

Various locations

Orange County and OC Parks present the annual outdoor concert series with live music from bands and artists at Craig Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. This week, the Sweet and Tender Hooligans (The Smiths and Morrissey cover band) perform at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 29; 8 p.m.

Joke Lang: A Filipino / AAPI Stand-up Comedy Show

Songbird Cafe

900 N. Broadway, #1050, downtown L.A.

The Pinoy lineup includes J﻿ohn Yabes, N﻿ina Gosiengfiao, A﻿ndy Rider, K﻿ristel Dela Rosa, J﻿eena Bloom, B﻿rent Weinbach and j﻿ams by DJ SolFaze. Stick around because there’s a dance party after the show

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Witcher

Netflix’s fantasy drama about "witcher" Geralt, a mutated monster hunter who often finds that people are often more wicked than the beasts he hunts, begins its third season on June 29, with the first five episodes available for streaming. (The last three episodes drop on July 27.) This marks the final season to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt as Liam Hemsworth steps into the role in season 4.

Grandmaster Recorders new seasonal Musical Dining Series, Edition 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers, celebrates all things pepper-y, such as cacio e pepe. (Courtesy of Grandmaster Recorders)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



The Palm in Beverly Hills and DTLA offers a Summer Lobster Dinner for Two from June 26 to July 9. Treat yourself to a three-course dinner (starting at $139) that includes The Palm’s signature jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, and individual choices for starters and desserts.

in Beverly Hills and DTLA offers a Summer Lobster Dinner for Two from June 26 to July 9. Treat yourself to a three-course dinner (starting at $139) that includes The Palm’s signature jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, and individual choices for starters and desserts. Be Bright Coffee starts a summer residency at Paloma in Venice starting Thursday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the coffee bar (entry off Abbot Kinney Boulevard). Westsiders can enjoy Be Bright’s roasted coffee and popular lattes, including a bespoke recipe for a Mediterranean-inspired Baklava Latte.

starting Thursday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the coffee bar (entry off Abbot Kinney Boulevard). Westsiders can enjoy Be Bright’s roasted coffee and popular lattes, including a bespoke recipe for a Mediterranean-inspired Baklava Latte. Attend a Mezcal dinner at Belles Beach House in Venice on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant partners with Madre Mezcal for a three-course dinner with a neat pour of a mezcal varietal, a cocktail featuring the same spirit, and a dish to go with it. Courses include avocado crispy rice, Huli Huli chicken and Tahitian creme fraiche panna cotta. Cost: $85 per person.

in Venice on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant partners with Madre Mezcal for a three-course dinner with a neat pour of a mezcal varietal, a cocktail featuring the same spirit, and a dish to go with it. Courses include avocado crispy rice, Huli Huli chicken and Tahitian creme fraiche panna cotta. Grandmaster Recorders presents a Musical Dining Series, Edition 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listen to a soundtrack of the RHCP greatest hits, paired with a five-course menu celebrating the pepper in all of its forms, including house made hot sauce and Milk Punch. Tickets are $90 per person. Reservations available through Resy .

presents a Musical Dining Series, Edition 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listen to a soundtrack of the RHCP greatest hits, paired with a five-course menu celebrating the pepper in all of its forms, including house made hot sauce and Milk Punch. Tickets are $90 per person. Reservations available through . The new Foxhall Steakhouse in West Hollywood continues its support for striking Writers Guild of America members. WGA members can get a free glass of wine or a martini for as long as the strike continues with the purchase of any meal.