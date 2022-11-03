Why LA County Is Voting On An Amendment To Remove A Sheriff And What You Need To Know

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

I love Los Angeles. I know you do too. Not only is my family here, but there’s great weather, people and things to do out here all of the time.

But let’s be real. L.A.'s law enforcement agencies have had their share of scandals. That’s left a deep wound and lack of trust, predominantly with communities of color who are heavily impacted by the wrongdoing.

My colleague Frank Stoltze, our Civics & Democracy Correspondent started covering law enforcement in this town 30 years ago. Recently, he’s been closely following Alex Villanueva’s career as the L.A. County Sheriff and is currently hosting a podcast on the topic, Imperfect Paradise — The Sheriff . As Frank has reported, Villanueva is one complicated, controversial figure. He’s defied subpoenas and has been known to rehire deputies who have engaged in misconduct . Villanueva has also been known to have a complex relationship with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors who see him as someone who doesn't like accountability and oversight.



Understanding Measure A

This leads me to the proposed action on the ballot I want to dissect today: Measure A. Villanueva is the reason the Board of Supervisors proposed this charter amendment.

Measure A asks voters in L.A. County to vote on whether the county charter should be amended to allow the Board to remove an elected sheriff from office for misconduct. Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis put forth the motion, arguing that people should not have to wait for the next election, or mount a costly recall campaign, to remove a sheriff.

Sheriffs are elected every four years by voters like you and me. Right now, there are only three ways a sheriff can be removed from office, including a recall or misconduct conviction. If voters decide that Measure A is a good decision, it would be a fourth way a sheriff could be removed from office before finishing up a term.

Villanueva is against this amendment, arguing it “would allow corrupt board members to intimidate sheriffs from carrying out their official duties to investigate crime.” There is one supervisor, Kathryn Barger, who is also against the amendment.

To read more about this measure, please read Frank’s breakdown of the details in the Voter Game Plan.

Key Dates to Remember:

Nov. 8: Election Day and deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

Hold off on that polar bear dunk in the sea . Los Angeles County Health Officials have warned that recent rains have led to high levels of bacteria in the water.

. Los Angeles County Health Officials have warned that recent rains have led to high levels of bacteria in the water. Bus service has stopped in Orange County . Maintenance workers for the OC Transportation Authority are now on strike.

. Maintenance workers for the OC Transportation Authority are now on strike. We told you about that spike in catalytic converter thefts in L.A. . Well, the Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the bust of a national crime ring that generated millions of dollars from those thefts. ( Los Angeles Times )

. Well, the Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the bust of a national crime ring that generated millions of dollars from those thefts. ( ) Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are competing for the Asian American vote in their race for L.A. mayor as we get closer to election day. It's a voting population that hasn't historically received a lot of candidate attention.

as we get closer to election day. It's a voting population that hasn't historically received a lot of candidate attention. Prop 30 on the ballot would tax wealthy Californians in order to support a roll out of affordable electric cars and combat wildfires . You might find it a little confusing so we’ve got the details here .

. You might find it a little confusing so we’ve got the details . The rain is over for now but it will come again (we hope!) so here are our top tips for how to drive in L.A. when the drops start to fall.

for how to A study that looked into the price disparity in internet services between L.A. communities found “stark” differences in pricing and availability . “The highest speeds at the lowest costs are offered to the wealthiest and whitest communities.”

that looked into the price disparity in . “The highest speeds at the lowest costs are offered to the wealthiest and whitest communities.” Long Beach will offer around 100 first-time homebuyers a loan of $20,000 in effort to promote multi-generational wealth and investment in their community. Read here to see if you qualify.

in effort to promote multi-generational wealth and investment in their community. Read to see if you qualify. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initiative to expand transitional kindergarten to include all 4-year-olds has put pressure on school districts to staff teaching positions quickly. The search has led to preschools and early childcare programs, creating new staffing needs for these early learning centers.

to include all 4-year-olds has put pressure on school districts to staff teaching positions quickly. The search has led to preschools and early childcare programs, creating new staffing needs for these early learning centers. California is now working to put an end to scholarship displacement for low-income students, choosing to discontinue a practice that yanks institutional aid away from students who have already received private scholarships.

Blending West African And Filipino Cuisine

Wait! One more thing... before you go, we take you to the pop-up that's bridging a gap between West African and Filipino cuisine/

Husband and wife Felix Agyei and Hazel Rojas own and operate Masarap Cafe, bridging the gap between West African and Filipino cuisine. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

Have you ever eaten West African and Filipino food together? No? Well, on Sundays at Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village Farmers Market, you might just have your chance at a pop-up eatery called Masarap Cafe. Husband and wife duo Felix Agyei and Hazel Rojas offer a blended cuisine from their own backgrounds — Ghana and The Philippines.

I’m talking about dishes like tortang talong — an omelet where grilled eggplant is dipped in an egg batter and pan-fried — served with a side of jollof rice. This couple has even made their own sauce that marries spices most common in Ghana and Filipino dishes. The sauce is a secret so I can’t even tell you about all of the things in it. You’ll just have to try it for yourself! All I can tell you is that it’s called Masarap - just like the cafe! Check this place out this Sunday!

Learn more about this couple and their restaurant here.