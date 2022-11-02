OC Bus Workers Could Go On Strike Within The Next 24 Hours

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Maintenance workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority could go on strike as soon as Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

Who would be affected: Bus service would halt in Orange County if maintenance workers go on strike. According to OCTA, about 85% of passengers use the bus as their primary means of transportation.

What OCTA is saying: In a warning on the department's website, OCTA officials say they've been notified "this afternoon" that "maintenance employees intend to go on strike." They cautioned that service disruptions could begin as soon as 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) and that there may be "NO OC BUS SERVICE tomorrow, Thursday, November 3 at least through Sunday, November 6."

What's at issue: OCTA officials and Teamsters Local 952, the union representing bus workers, have met more than 20 times to try to resolve issues around salaries and benefits. The existing contract expired Sept. 30.

