We Explain L.A.
Transportation and Mobility

Bus Mechanics And Service Workers In OC Have Voted To Strike. Service Interruptions Could Come As Soon As Monday

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 14, 2022 12:40 PM
An OC Bus has a blue top and a bicycle on the rack in front.
Orange County transportation officials are warning interruptions to service could begin as soon as this Monday, Oct. 17.
(Courtesy OCTA)
Topline:

Bus mechanics and service workers in Orange County have voted to strike, which could lead to a suspension of bus service.

Why are they striking? The union that represents the workers have been negotiating for better wages and benefits since May 25. They're accusing the Orange County Transportation Authority of not bargaining in good faith. Earlier this year, OCTA averted a strike by bus drivers with a last-minute deal.

What does OCTA have to say? OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy, who is also the mayor of Orange, said he thinks the offer the agency made to the union is "a generous offer that is very competitive in the marketplace.''

What it means for riders: OC transportation officials are warning interruptions to service could begin as soon as this Monday, Oct. 17.

More coverage:

